3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2026

Key Points

AT&T, Realty Income, and Campbell's provide investors with a good mix of high-yielding dividend stocks.

These stocks offer high payouts that are safe and sustainable.

10 stocks we like better than AT&T ›

Dividend stocks can be highly valuable investments to hold for the long term. In addition to dividend income, they have the potential to generate slow but modest gains over time. The problem these days is that with the stock market being as hot as it's been in recent years, finding good, high-yielding stocks has become more challenging as rising valuations are pushing yields down.

However, three of the best dividend stocks to buy this month are AT&T (NYSE: T), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Campbell's (NASDAQ: CPB). They all pay well above 4%, and here's why they can be great buys right now.

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AT&T

Telecom giant AT&T pays a yield far above average, at 4.8%. By comparison, the average stock within the S&P 500 yields only 1.1%. For investors, that means considerably more dividend income with AT&T, which isn't necessarily a riskier option despite its higher payout. In fact, I'd argue that tracking the broader index may be a more dangerous move these days, given its vulnerability to highly valued tech stocks.

AT&T, meanwhile, plays an important and relatively stable role in the telecom sector. It's a leading company offering critical services to consumers and corporations, including internet connectivity and mobile devices. It's arguably as stable and reliable a business as a utility provider, in that AT&T provides its customers with essential services.

And like a utility company, AT&T's business is fairly stable and slow-growing. It won't generate massive growth, but it can be depended on for solid financial results. The stock's modest payout ratio of 37% reflects that, as its earnings support the dividend well.

Although the market hasn't been that excited with AT&T this year, as its shares are down 5%, it's a cheap-looking dividend stock that may be one of the better options for income investors right now, as it's trading at just eight times its trailing earnings.

Realty Income

Another great option for a dividend portfolio is to invest in a top real estate investment trust (REIT). And a great option there is Realty Income, which is one of the largest and most diversified REITs. Diversification is highly valuable as it can limit a REIT's exposure to one particular area of the economy.

Realty Income has 1,800 different clients that account for the 15,500 commercial properties in its portfolio. Not only is its portfolio geographically diverse, with properties in several European countries in addition to its large presence in the U.S., but its customers are also spread across 92 industries.

The REIT's business is stable, enabling it to be one of the few stocks that can offer a high yield while also making monthly payments to investors. The company recently announced its 673rd consecutive monthly dividend. And it's also increased its payout 135 times since going public in 1994.

Realty Income has a terrific track record for paying dividends, and at 5.1%, it offers an even higher yield than AT&T's. So far this year, the REIT is up around 13%.

Campbell's

The highest-yielding stock on this list is Campbell's, which currently pays 7.1%. That's a mouthwatering payout, and the reason it deserves a spot here is to ensure it doesn't get overlooked for the value it offers income investors.

At first glance, investors might scoff at its high yield and dismiss the food stock as too risky. Consumers are eating less, GLP-1 drugs are reducing cravings, and there's just not as much demand for the company's products. At least that's the story many investors appear to believe these days, as Campbell's stock has cratered, losing nearly half its value over the past five years.

But I believe the market may be overreacting here. Campbell's still offers quality products that meet a variety of needs and wants. There may be a bit more risk with the business as its sales have been declining, but the fundamentals aren't as disastrous as the stock's performance would suggest.

In its most recent quarter, which ended on May 3, Campbell's net sales declined, but its earnings improved as there was less noise in the company's financials, with other expenses not weighing down its results. Earnings per share came in at $0.42, up from $0.22 a year ago. That's higher than the $0.39 that the company pays in quarterly dividends.

This year, the company anticipates its organic net sales to decline between 1% and 2%. It's not great, but not awful either. Trading at just 11 times its trailing earnings, this discounted stock may prove an underrated option for income investors, especially given its high yield.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Campbell's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.