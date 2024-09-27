3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 9/27/2024

In times of market uncertainty, dividend stocks offer a reliable anchor for long-term investors. By carefully selecting companies with strong fundamentals and a history of consistent payouts, investors can build a portfolio that generates stable income and potentially benefits from long-term capital appreciation.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Rithm Capital (RITM) – Rithm Capital is an American investment management company. The stock has a high dividend yield of 8.47% and a Smart Score of nine. Interestingly, all seven Wall Street analysts covering RITM stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 16%.

Diamondback (FANG) – FANG is an oil and natural gas company focused on the exploration and production of resources in the Permian Basin. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.8% and a Smart Score of eight. Further, 15 out of the 19 analysts covering FANG stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 35% upside.

Ares Capital (ARCC) – This specialty finance company provides direct loans and other investments to private middle-market companies. ARCC stock carries a dividend yield of 9.27% and a Smart Score of nine. Moreover, six out of the eight analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 7%.

