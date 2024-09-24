3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 9/24/2024

In times of market uncertainty, dividend stocks offer a reliable anchor for long-term investors. By carefully selecting companies with strong fundamentals and a history of consistent payouts, investors can build a portfolio that generates stable income and potentially benefits from long-term capital appreciation.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Clearway Energy (CWEN) – Clearway owns clean energy generation assets in the U.S., with a fleet comprising about 9,000 MW of net-owned generating capacity across wind, solar, and energy storage assets as well as natural gas generation facilities. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.4% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, all six Wall Street analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 12%.

VICI Properties (VICI) – VICI Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on gaming, hospitality, and entertainment properties. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.64% and a Smart Score of “ “Perfect 10.” Further, eight out of the 10 analysts covering VICI stock have assigned it a Buy rating. The average 12-month price target indicates 1.1% upside potential.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) – AGNC is a REIT that mainly invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. AGNC stock carries a dividend yield of 13.7% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Seven of the nine analysts covering the stock have given it a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of 2.3%.

