3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 9/16/2024

In times of market uncertainty, dividend stocks offer a reliable anchor for long-term investors. By carefully selecting companies with strong fundamentals and a history of consistent payouts, investors can build a portfolio that generates stable income and potentially benefits from long-term capital appreciation.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Opera (OPRA) – Opera is a multinational technology conglomerate holding company. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.21% and a Smart Score of nine. Interestingly, all four Wall Street analysts covering the stock have rated the stock a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 52%.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – EPD is a midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company. The stock has a dividend yield of 6.94% and a Smart Score of nine. Further, nine out of the 11 analysts covering EPD stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about 14% upside.

Frontline (FRO) – This international shipping company engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. FRO stock carries a dividend yield of 9.34% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” All five analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of more than 48%.

