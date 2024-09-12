3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 9/12/2024

In times of market uncertainty, dividend stocks offer a reliable anchor for long-term investors. By carefully selecting companies with strong fundamentals and a history of consistent payouts, investors can build a portfolio that generates stable income and potentially benefits from long-term capital appreciation.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

MPLX LP (MPLX) – This company owns midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The stock has a high dividend yield of 7.99%. Interestingly, six out of the seven Wall Street analysts have rated the stock a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 13%.

Euroseas (ESEA) – Euroseas is a shipping company that specializes in the transportation of dry bulk and containerized cargo through its fleet of vessels. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.33%. Further, all three analysts covering ESEA stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating over 32% upside.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) – This financial services company offers a range of banking, investment, and insurance products, primarily in Latin America. GGAL stock carries a dividend yield of 5.93%. All three analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 25%.

What Is Tipranks’ Smart Dividend Newsletter?

TipRanks Smart Dividends Newsletter delivers a weekly high-quality dividend stock recommendation, backed by detailed analysis and up-to-date market insights. A well-chosen dividend stock can enhance your income investment portfolio and potentially yield long-term returns.

For a complete list of dividend stocks and their payout dates, check out the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.