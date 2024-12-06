3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 12/6/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, these stocks have a dividend yield of over 4.5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Golub Capital (GBDC) – Golub Capital is a private credit asset management firm that provides middle-market and direct lending solutions. The stock has a high dividend yield of 10.19% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, three out of the four Wall Street analysts covering GBDC stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 5%.

Euroseas (ESEA) – This is a shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of container vessels. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.81% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Further, all three analysts covering the stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 54% upside.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) – This is a global operator and owner of essential infrastructure assets, including utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure. BIP stock carries a dividend yield of 4.64% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Further, all six analysts covering the stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 11% upside.

