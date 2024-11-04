3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 11/4/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks also have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 2.5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Mondelez International (MDLZ) – Mondelez manufactures chocolate, cookies, biscuits, gum, confectionery, and powdered beverages. The stock has a high dividend yield of 2.52% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, 16 out of the 17 Wall Street analysts covering MDLZ stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 18%.

Hasbro (HAS) – This entertainment company is known for its popular toys, games, and media franchises, including brands like Monopoly, Nerf, and Transformers. The stock has a dividend yield of 3.2% and a Smart Score of nine. Further, eight out of the 10 analysts covering HAS stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 25% upside.

Rogers Communication (RCI) – RCI is a Canadian communications and media company. RCI stock carries a dividend yield of 3.96% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Moreover, seven out of the eight analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 36%.

What Is Tipranks’ Smart Dividend Newsletter?

TipRanks Smart Dividends Newsletter delivers a weekly high-quality dividend stock recommendation, backed by detailed analysis and up-to-date market insights. A well-chosen dividend stock can enhance your income investment portfolio and potentially yield long-term returns.

For a complete list of dividend stocks and their payout dates, check out the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.