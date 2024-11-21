3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 11/21/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) – This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and manages high-quality retail and office properties. The stock has a high dividend yield of 6.26% and a Smart Score of eight. Interestingly, six out of the eight Wall Street analysts covering PINE stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 11%.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) – This renewable energy company operates wind, solar, and natural gas power generation facilities. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.9% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Further, eight out of the nine analysts covering CWEN stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 22% upside.

Rio Tinto (RIO) – RIO is a multinational mining company, and producer of iron ore, aluminum, copper, and other metals. RIO stock carries a dividend yield of 7.18% and a Smart Score of eight. Moreover, all three analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 31%.

