3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 11/11/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks also have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Veren (VRN) – VRN is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The stock has a high dividend yield of 6.19% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, all eight Wall Street analysts covering VRN stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 56%.

Diamondback (FANG) – FANG is an oil and natural gas company focused on the exploration and production of resources in the Permian Basin. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.92% and a Smart Score of eight. Further, 19 out of the 21 analysts covering FANG stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 20% upside.

VICI Properties (VICI) – This real estate investment trust (REIT) is focused on gaming, hospitality, and entertainment properties. VICI stock carries a dividend yield of 5.33% and a Smart Score of nine. Moreover, seven out of the eight analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 13%.

What Is Tipranks’ Smart Dividend Newsletter?

TipRanks Smart Dividends Newsletter delivers a weekly high-quality dividend stock recommendation, backed by detailed analysis and up-to-date market insights. A well-chosen dividend stock can enhance your income investment portfolio and potentially yield long-term returns.

For a complete list of dividend stocks and their payout dates, check out the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.