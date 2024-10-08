3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/8/2024

Dividend stocks provide a safe haven for investors looking to navigate a volatile market. Their consistent payouts offer a reliable income stream, while the potential for long-term capital appreciation adds an extra layer of benefit. Investors can focus on companies with solid fundamentals and a proven track record of dividend payments.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy or Moderate Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Ellington Financial (EFC) – Ellington is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets. The stock has a high dividend yield of 13.32% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, all three Wall Street analysts covering EFC stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 12%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) – This bank holding company provides commercial and retail banking services in the Northeast U.S. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.47% and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Further, two out of the three analysts covering BRKL stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating over 16% upside.

Provident Financial Services (PFS) – Provident provides a range of financial products and services. PFS stock carries a dividend yield of 5.38% and a Smart Score of eight. Moreover, all four analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of over 17%.

