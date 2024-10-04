3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/4/2024

Dividend stocks provide a safe haven for investors looking to navigate a volatile market. Their consistent payouts offer a reliable income stream, while the potential for long-term capital appreciation adds an extra layer of benefit. Investors can focus on companies with solid fundamentals and a proven track record of dividend payments.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy or Moderate Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Clearway Energy (CWEN) – This renewable energy company operates wind, solar, and natural gas power generation facilities across the U.S. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.46% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, all seven Wall Street analysts covering CWEN stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 16%.

Rio Tinto (RIO) – Rio Tinto is a multinational mining company, and producer of iron ore, aluminum, copper, and other metals. The stock has a dividend yield of 6.09% and a Smart Score of nine. Further, both analysts covering RIO stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating a 16% upside.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) – This specialty finance company provides venture debt and capital to high-growth, innovative companies. HTGC stock carries a dividend yield of 8.18% and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Moreover, five out of the eight analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 8%.

What Is Tipranks’ Smart Dividend Newsletter?

TipRanks Smart Dividends Newsletter delivers a weekly high-quality dividend stock recommendation, backed by detailed analysis and up-to-date market insights. A well-chosen dividend stock can enhance your income investment portfolio and potentially yield long-term returns.

For a complete list of dividend stocks and their payout dates, check out the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.