3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/15/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks also have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 2.5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Ternium (TX) – Ternium is a steel manufacturer based in Latin America. The stock has a high dividend yield of 9.42% and a Smart Score of eight. Interestingly, all three Wall Street analysts covering TX stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 41%.

NetEase (NTES) – This Chinese technology company provides online services, including gaming, e-commerce, and internet content. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.83% and a Smart Score of eight. Further, nine out of the eleven analysts covering NTES stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about 30% upside.

Chord Energy (CHRD) – Chord Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on exploration and production in the Williston Basin. CHRD stock carries a dividend yield of 3.74% and a Smart Score of nine. Moreover, nine out of the 12 analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of over 44%.

TipRanks Smart Dividends Newsletter delivers a weekly high-quality dividend stock recommendation, backed by detailed analysis and up-to-date market insights.

