3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/11/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks also have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Energy Transfer (ET) – ET operates an energy infrastructure business and transports hydrocarbons. The stock has a high dividend yield of 7.82% and a Smart Score of nine. Interestingly, seven out of the eight Wall Street analysts covering ET stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 18%.

Starwood Property (STWD) – STWD is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The stock has a dividend yield of 9.23% and a Smart Score of eight. Further, five out of the six analysts covering STWD stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about 15% upside.

Greystone Housing (GHI) – This real estate finance company specializes in multifamily and affordable housing lending, development, and management. GHI stock carries a dividend yield of 10.86% and a Smart Score of nine. Moreover, all three analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of nearly 30%.

