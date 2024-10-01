3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/1/2024

Dividend stocks provide a safe haven for investors looking to navigate a volatile market. Their consistent payouts offer a reliable income stream, while the potential for long-term capital appreciation adds an extra layer of benefit. Investors can focus on companies with solid fundamentals and a proven track record of dividend payments.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy or Moderate Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Copa Holdings (CPA) – CPA operates Copa Airlines and provides passenger and cargo services primarily in the Americas. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.92% and a Smart Score of eight. Interestingly, all nine Wall Street analysts covering CPA stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 58%.

Sunoco (SUN) – Sunoco distributes motor fuels in the United States. The stock has a dividend yield of 6.46% and a Smart Score of eight. Further, three out of the four analysts covering SUN stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating more than 15% upside.

BP p.l.c. (BP) – BP is a British multinational oil and gas company. BP stock carries a dividend yield of 5.63% and a Smart Score of eight. Moreover, four out of the eight analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of about 38%.

