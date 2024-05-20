3 Best Dividend-Paying ETFs to Buy Right Now

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average scales new heights and the S&P 500 continues its impressive bull run, savvy investors might be looking to secure their profits. However, it's crucial to remember that long-term investment is the key to accumulating substantial wealth.

For those aiming to temper their risk in this buoyant market while staying invested, dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a compelling option. Since 1960, dividends have contributed significantly to the total returns of the U.S. stock market, and this trend is expected to continue well into the future.

Amidst the plethora of dividend-paying ETFs available, three stand out for their performance and reliability: the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ: VYMI). Let's dive into what makes these ETFs a top pick for dividend seekers.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JEPI ETF is a favorite among investors who prefer a steady income stream. Here's why:

Dividend distribution frequency: Investors enjoy monthly dividends, providing a regular income.

Investors enjoy monthly dividends, providing a regular income. Yield: The JEPI sports a 7.63% annualized yield at current levels, making it an attractive option for income-focused portfolios.

The JEPI sports a 7.63% annualized yield at current levels, making it an attractive option for income-focused portfolios. Tracking index: This ETF tracks the S&P 500 , offering a broad exposure to the market.

This ETF tracks the , offering a broad exposure to the market. Expense ratio: With a relatively low expense ratio of only 0.35%, it ensures more of your money stays in your pocket.

With a relatively low expense ratio of only 0.35%, it ensures more of your money stays in your pocket. Three-year average annual return: The JEPI has shown consistent growth since inception, delivering a 7.2% average annual return over the prior three years. That's an outstanding return on investment for a high-yield dividend ETF.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

For those looking for a blend of value and dividends, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a compelling choice. Here are its main attractions:

Dividend distribution frequency: The SCHD dishes out dividends quarterly, aligning with many investors' preferences for larger but less frequent distributions.

The SCHD dishes out dividends quarterly, aligning with many investors' preferences for larger but less frequent distributions. Yield: The ETF provides a substantial yield of 3.47%. That's more than double the average yield among S&P 500 listed stocks.

The ETF provides a substantial yield of 3.47%. That's more than double the average yield among S&P 500 listed stocks. Tracking index: The SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index , which focuses on companies with above-average dividend yields.

The SCHD tracks the , which focuses on companies with above-average dividend yields. Expense ratio: The SCHD is known for its ultra-low expense ratio of just 0.06%, which aids in maximizing investor returns.

The SCHD is known for its ultra-low expense ratio of just 0.06%, which aids in maximizing investor returns. Performance: The ETF has a track record of truly exceptional performance. Over the prior five years, the SCHD has delivered average returns of 11.1% per year.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

For those looking to diversify internationally with a focus on dividends, the VYMI is an excellent option for the following reasons:

Dividend distribution frequency: Like SCHD, VYMI distributes dividends quarterly.

Like SCHD, VYMI distributes dividends quarterly. Yield: The ETF offers an attractive yield of nearly 5%, making it an ideal income-generation vehicle.

The ETF offers an attractive yield of nearly 5%, making it an ideal income-generation vehicle. Tracking index: This Vanguard ETF tracks the FTSE All-World ex-US High Dividend Yield Index , providing exposure to a wide array of international high-dividend-yielding stocks.

This Vanguard ETF tracks the , providing exposure to a wide array of international high-dividend-yielding stocks. Expense ratio: The VYMI comes with a moderate expense ratio of 0.22%, balancing cost with international exposure.

The VYMI comes with a moderate expense ratio of 0.22%, balancing cost with international exposure. Performance: Despite its high yield, this international dividend ETF has exhibited robust performance, delivering an annual average return of 6.2% over the past five years.

Final thoughts

These three ETFs offer unique advantages for investors seeking dividend income. Whether you're drawn to the monthly payouts of JEPI, the strong performance of SCHD, or the international diversity of VYMI, each ETF presents an opportunity to enhance your investment strategy.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

