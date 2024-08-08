The 3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Sustainable Income: August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Dividends have played a significant role in the total returns of equity investments. The practice of consistently increasing dividends can be seen in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. The group of S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 years in a row. Contributing about 32% to the total return of the best Dividend Aristocrats in the S&P 500 since 1926, the capital appreciation accounts for the remaining 68%.

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index is designed to track the performance of these companies. Other income-focused strategies might concentrate solely on yield or capital appreciation. However, the Dividend Aristocrats aim to offer a balance of both capital growth and dividend income.

Dividends have historically played a significant role in the total returns of the S&P 500, contributing about 32% on average from 1926 to July 2023. Analysis of the monthly total returns of the S&P 500 during this period reveals capital appreciation has been a major component. But dividend income has also been a substantial contributor to the overall performance of the index.

Throughout different periods, the impact of dividends on total returns has varied. In the 1940s and 1970s, for instance, more than half of the S&P 500’s total return was attributable to dividends. On the other hand, the 1990s saw a lesser impact from dividends, which made up only 14% of the total return.

The significance of dividend income was particularly notable during the 2000s, when it comprised approximately 68% of the S&P 500’s total return. Over time, the S&P 500’s best Dividend Aristocrats have demonstrated higher returns with lower volatility when compared to the broader S&P 500 index.

As of the start of this year, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index included 66 stocks, which are spread across 10 sectors. So let’s examine the three best Dividend Aristocrats to buy this month.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Source: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Global food and beverage leader PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reigns as one of the best dividend aristocrats. It consistently delivers strong revenue growth. Its diverse product portfolio and strategic acquisitions drives the behemoth. The company’s focus on healthy snacks and beverages aligns with shifting consumer preferences, ensuring steady demand.

In its recent Q2 of fiscal year 2024 results, PepsiCo reported an increase in net revenue to $22.5 billion. This is only slightly up 0.8% from $22.3 billion last year. This underscores its capacity to maintain growth. Additionally, earnings per share (EPS) rose impressively by 13% to $2.23, highlighting its operational efficiency.

PepsiCo’s reputation for consistent growth and financial stability continues to attract investors. The company’s global reach and diversified product offerings ensure reliable revenue streams, a cornerstone of its business strategy. And, its business model has proven effective by increasing its dividend for 50 consecutive years. It indicates a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Investors seeking steady income find the 3% dividend yield particularly appealing, especially in a market environment that highly values stable returns. Moreover, PepsiCo’s ability to maintain a strong cash flow from operations contributes to its status as a preferred stock for those looking for “safe” dividend opportunities.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) excels in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer health products. Known for innovation and a strong R&D pipeline, JNJ consistently produces breakthrough treatments. Its diversified business model and strong global presence provide stability and resilience against market fluctuations.

Moreover, JNJ holds recognition as both a Dividend Aristocrat and a Dividend King. As a result, the healthcare giant continues to draw attention with its impressive record of dividend growth. JNJ is one of only 54 that have achieved over 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, a testament to its enduring brand strength and profitable business model.

Johnson & Johnson’s financial health and potential for long-term growth are key factors contributing to its ability to consistently raise dividends. With a history of dividend increases spanning six decades, Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value remains robust.

Similar to PepsiCo, JNJ offers a dividend yield of just over 3%. Overall, the company’s valuation is considered attractive, especially when paired with its long-term growth prospects.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), a leading medical technology company, specializes in medical devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. Its focus on innovation and global expansion drives consistent growth. BDX’s essential role in healthcare, particularly in areas like infection prevention and diabetes care, ensures sustained demand and robust financial performance.

BDX stock presents an attractive investment option, with the company well-positioned for strong earnings growth. Also, it is bolstered by favorable industry fundamentals. Those include an aging global population, increased healthcare spending and expansion in emerging markets.

Investors gravitate towards Becton Dickinson’s stock for its potential for consistent dividend growth. The company expects to continue raising its dividend annually, providing a safe and escalating income stream. This aspect, coupled with an expected total return of 10% per year, makes Becton Dickinson an appealing option for dividend growth investors.

BDX offers a dividend yield of 1.57% and is a stable S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat.

Shane Neagle is fascinated by the ways in which technology is poised to disrupt investing. He specializes in fundamental analysis and growth investing.

