3 Best Dimensional Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $660 billion in assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX, and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R2 DFTPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 index in almost the same proportion that they are represented in the index. DFUSX may also purchase or sell futures and options (F&O), and futures contracts for U.S. equity to adjust its exposure.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.2%. As of the end of October 2021, DFUSX held 50 issues.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund seeks higher profitability by investing most of its net assets in equity of U.S companies irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX invests mostly in a diversified group of small-cap US companies with a lower relative price.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 16%. DFUEX has an expense ratio of 0.23% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R2 seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity of a diversified group of small and mid-cap US companies based on value to achieve high profitability. DFTPX may also invest in futures and options contracts, and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R2 fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.1%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFTPX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.