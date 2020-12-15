3 Best Dimensional Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants, and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices across several countries, including the United States.

Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Sep 29, 2020, it had nearly $527 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Large Company Portfolio DFUSX fund aims to approximate the total investment return of the S&P 500 Index. The fund manager generally selects stocks from the S&P 500 Index and may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices. DFUSX has five-year annualized returns of 11.7%.

DFUSXhas an expense ratio of 0.08% compared with the category average of 0.91%.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSPX fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. It may gain exposure to companies associated with the approved markets by purchasing the equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. DFSPX has five-year annualized returns of 4.4%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFSPX since 2010.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies based on its social issue screens. The fund managers put great emphasis on small capitalization, value and high-profitability companies. DFUEX has five-year annualized returns of 11.6%.

As of the end of October 2020, DFUEX held 2,118 issues, with 4.9% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

