3 Best Dimensional Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Sep 30, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $527 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX fund seeks the appreciation of capital over the long term. The fund invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that its advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks. DFTVX has five-year annualized returns of 2.5%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

DFA U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSIX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies and the managers put great emphasis on small capitalization, value and high-profitability companies based on the sustainability impact. DFSIX fund has five-year annualized returns of 13.3%.

As of the end of September 2020, DFSIX held 2,052 issues, with 5.3% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSPX fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. It may gain exposure to companies associated with the approved markets by purchasing the equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. DFSPX has five-year annualized returns of 6.5%.

DFSPX has an expense ratio of 0.33% compared with the category average of 0.98%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (DFSPX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (DFSIX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (DFTVX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.