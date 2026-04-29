3 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

It may be time to lift a glass to Constellation Brands stock.

PepsiCo could draw in investors as it more closely aligns with consumer tastes.

Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue could have investors seeing the company in a new light.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Brands ›

Investors tend not to think of consumer stocks as growth names. These companies often have conservative management, rarely matching the returns of higher-flying growth stocks, and in many cases, pay dividends.

Fortunately, some of these names have a track record of delivering long-term returns and will likely continue to do so. Knowing that, investors can buy these three consumer staples stocks and should earn significant returns by holding them for decades.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading alcohol company that has dealt with internal and external threats. Sales have suffered as consumers across generations have reduced alcohol consumption.

Also, while it distributes America's No. 1 beer, Modelo, the beer's ties to Mexico stoked worries about tariff threats. Internally, the company did not foresee the falling consumption patterns and relied too heavily on wine and spirit brands that did not perform well.

However, investors have priced these challenges into the stock, perhaps overly so. That prompted Warren Buffett to invest some of Berkshire Hathaway's cash into the stock before he retired, and this was likely a wise decision. Moreover, Constellation has divested some of its underperforming wine and spirit brands.

The divestiture was partially responsible for an 11% sales decline in fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28). Nonetheless, it generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow in that fiscal year. That allowed it to repurchase shares and fund its dividend. That payout, which has risen every year since 2015, pays investors $4.12 per share annually, a 2.6% cash return.

Furthermore, in fiscal 2027, the company forecasts net sales will remain steady at the midpoint. The stock has also risen 15% since the beginning of the year. Considering its P/E ratio of just 16, one could argue that this Warren Buffett stock is absurdly cheap right now.

PepsiCo

Like Constellation, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) provides a unique opportunity to investors as it adapts to evolving consumer tastes. Aside from its flagship cola, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, and Quaker Oats are among the products under its umbrella.

In recent years, consumers have become increasingly leery of sugary drinks and processed foods, leading to a reduction in sales. PepsiCo has responded by changing the ingredients in many of its products and buying some brands associated with healthier offerings, such as Siete Foods.

Its recovery is showing some promising signs. In its fiscal first quarter (ended March 21), net revenue grew by nearly 9%, well above the 2% in fiscal 2025. Also, even though free cash flow was negative $406 million in fiscal Q1, it improved from year-ago levels. Investors should note that the free cash flow was nearly $7.7 billion in fiscal 2025.

That cash repurchased shares and supported its dividend, which has increased for 54 straight years. At $4.69 per share annually, it yields almost 3.7%.

Analysts forecast a 5% revenue increase in fiscal 2026, indicating its market pivot is working. Furthermore, its stock has risen by almost 10% this year, and at a P/E ratio of 24, it is likely not too late to invest in a probable recovery in PepsiCo stock.

Kimberly-Clark

Similar to PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) has built its business around trusted brands. It owns Kleenex, Huggies, Cottonelle, and others. Also, its upcoming acquisition of Kenvue, which was once the consumer health division of Johnson & Johnson, will place more familiar brands like Tylenol and Listerine under its umbrella.

Over the last year, the stock has suffered amid rising input costs, expenses related to a company restructuring, and the $48.7 billion cost of acquiring Kenvue. In that time, the stock lost more than one-fourth of its value.

However, these moves could spark the beginnings of a recovery. In 2025, its net sales fell by 2%. Also, it generated $1.6 billion in free cash flow in that year, down by 35% amid the restructuring.

Share levels remained steady, though it is on track to continue funding the dividend that has risen for 54 consecutive years. At $5.12 per share annually, it yields about 5.1%, enough to pay investors while they wait for a recovery.

Analysts anticipate net sales growth of around 3%. Moreover, its P/E ratio has fallen to 16, a level near multiyear lows. Between that valuation and its high-paying, growing dividend, any positive news could spark a recovery in the stock.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,606!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,306,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 29, 2026.

Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.