3 Best Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now

In a bear market, a bull market or a flat market, investors will be interested in what Ark’s Cathie Wood is doing. Because of her big, bold bets that have paid off in the past, investors are enthralled with her investments. Even following the brutal bear market, investors are wondering what the best Cathie Wood stocks to buy are.

That’s a tough question to answer because nearly every one of them has fallen very sharply.

The stock, bond and cryptocurrency markets ae all in brutal bear markets. That has made life incredibly tough for growth stocks, and Cathie Wood’s Ark funds primarily invests in growth stocks.

As a result, Wood’s flagship fund — ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) — is down 78% from its all-time high, and the ETF is down 63% for the year.

With that said, however, here are the three best Cathie Wood stocks to buy now.

Ticker Company Current Price TSLA Tesla $169 ZM Zoom Video $76.50 NVDA Nvidia $159

Best Cathie Wood Stocks: Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is perhaps Cathie Wood’s most notorious holding. She took a large position in the name before its torrid rally. The move netted Ark a lot of money and made it a big name in finance. In recent months, though, Tesla has fallen sharply.

CEO Elon Musk recently bought Twitter and began managing the social network. So at the moment, he’s running Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Co, and Twitter, along with other companies. One human can only do so much, right?

Add in the automaker’s quarterly earnings results and its Q3 deliveries total that both disappointed the Street, and Tesla stock is now close to its 52-week lows.

But with the shares down just over 50% from their highs, TSLA may have become a value name.

And although its revenue is expected to surge 55% this year, analysts, on average expect the automaker’s top line to jump another 44% next year, and the mean estimate calls for Tesla to deliver at least 10% revenue growth through fiscal 2026.

Further, Tesla is profitable. At some point, this leader will find its way. Finally, TSLA stock’s support is not too far below its current levels.

Best Cathie Wood Stocks: Zoom Video (ZM)

While Tesla gets the most publicity, it’s no longer Ark’s biggest holding. Instead, that honor belongs to Zoom Video (NYSE:ZM).

ZM was probably one of the most widely discussed companies during the pandemic. In fact, Zoom was probably the top Covid-era growth stock.

During the pandemic, Zoom became a very widely used verb, much like Google. When the name of a company’s product becomes a widely used verb, the firm’s business is usually performing very well. But this year, ZM stock has been punished, as it’s currently down about 90% from its high.

That said, is Zoom’s business performing really badly?

On Nov. 21, the company’s earnings surpassed analysts’ average outlook, and its revenue was in-line with their mean estimate. Its revenue outlook would have topped analysts’ average estimate if not for currency fluctuations, while the firm ended the quarter with $5.2 billion of cash.

Yet the shares are falling 5.5% today. Additionally, the company is profitable and generates positive free cash flow. If the stock falls close to $60, speculative investors should consider buying it.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Last but not least is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). This stock is one of investors’ favorite holdings because during a good bull market, it can roar higher. And in reality, the shares deserve to rally during the next bull market.

Nvidia makes high-quality chips which are used to power the world’s most advanced technologies. In the latter category are gaming, supercomputing, cloud-computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous driving, datacenters and more.

That said, the stock has been killed.

The shares have suffered a peak-to-trough decline of over 65%, and they may not have bottomed yet. Analysts, on average, expect roughly flat revenue growth in fiscal 2023, but their mean estimate calls for Nvidia’s revenue to rebound in fiscal 2024 and beyond.

It’s worth noting that the company just completed its fiscal third quarter of FY 23, so, given analysts’ estimates, its business may have bottomed and could start to rebound soon. Even if that does not turn out to be the case, Nvidia is a high-quality stock.

Whether the peak-to-trough decline is going to be 69% or 75% or something else, investors ought to buy top-notch companies that are trading at cheap levels when they can. Nvidia may not be a top position for Ark, but it’s, without question, one of the best Cathie Wood stocks.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

