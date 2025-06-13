(0:45) - Finding The Perfect Stocks For Your Portfolio With This Stock Screener

(4:50) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist Right Now

(18:00) - Episode Roundup: OPFI, HMY, URBN

Podcast@Zacks.com

3 Takeaways

Zacks Best of the Best stock screen looks for Strong Buys with VGM of A. The screen returned 12 best of the best stocks. What makes these companies the best? All three are posting record results.

Welcome to Episode #447 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to screen for the “best of the best” stocks. This screen looks for stocks that have the highest Zacks Rank, the Strong Buy, along with the highest VGM Style Score of A.

It combines the power of the Zacks Rank, which includes rising earnings estimates, with top fundamentals, including value, growth and momentum.

This is a rare combination.

Screening for the Best of the Best

This screen includes those that have the top Zacks Rank of #1 which is a Strong Buy. On any given day, there are less than 250 companies that have the #1 Rank.

The top Rank usually indicates that the covering analysts are raising their earnings estimates on that company. This can indicate something positive is happening at the company.

Additionally, the companies must have the highest Style VGM score of A. The VGM combines the Value, Growth, and Momentum Style Scores into one.

It’s rare to have a VGM score of A.

Running this screen, it returned just 12 stocks.

3 Best of the Best Stocks for Your Short List

1. OppFi Inc. OPFI

OppFi is a tech-enabled digital finance platform that works with banks to supply financial products and services. It’s a small cap company with a market cap of $1.05 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, OppFi generated record quarterly revenue, exceeded its own quarterly guidance by more than 40% and raised full year earnings guidance.

Shares of OppFi have soared in 2025, gaining 58.3%, yet it’s still cheap. OppFi trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.2.

Should a Zacks #1 Strong Buy like OppFi be on your short list?

2. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. ( HMY )

Harmony Gold Mining Co. is a large cap gold miner headquartered in South Africa. On May 27, 2025, Harmony Gold announced it was acquiring MAC Copper, and its CSA Copper Mine in Australia for $1.03 billion. It will be paid for with a bridge facility and existing cash reserves.

Harmony Gold expects the deal to increase free cash flow. Meanwhile, gold is hitting record highs in 2025 at over $3000 an ounce. Earnings are expected to jump 116% next fiscal year.

Shares of Harmony Gold are up 85% year-to-date but are still attractively priced. It trades with a PEG ratio, which measures value and growth, of 0.2. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates that a company has both value and growth.

Analysts are bullish on Harmony Gold Mining. Should investors be too?

3. Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN )

Urban Outfitters is a specialty retailer which operates the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People chains. It sells online, in stores and wholesale to specialty customers and department stores.

In the first quarter, Urban Outfitters saw record first quarter sales. Comparable sales were up 4.8%, with each brand seeing positive comparable sales led by Anthropologie at 6.9%.

Despite the tariff uncertainty, Urban Outfitters shares are up 27% year-to-date. It also trades with a forward P/E of just 14. A P/E ratio under 15 usually indicates value.

Is Urban Outfitters a retail gem in 2025?

What Else Should You Know About the Best of the Best Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.