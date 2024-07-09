The 3 Best Auto Stocks to Buy In July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The auto sector is currently enjoying a very bullish period. This year has been very profitable for the industry, as seen by the rise in sales of auto and electric vehicles. In the first five months of the year, vehicle sales increased by 3-5%, and we can expect more surges like this as the year goes on.

The auto industry is currently one of the hottest industries, and the demand for auto stocks remains at an all-time high. A combination of easing inflation and lower interest rates has made vehicle purchasing easier and more affordable this year, and the result has been very visible.

As the second half of the year begins, auto stocks have emerged as ideal options for investors. If you are interested in auto stocks, keep reading this article to learn about the three best stocks to buy in July 2024.

Carvana (CVNA)

Source: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is an American online car retailer. It streamlines the entire car purchasing process, allowing users to easily rent or buy a car via the internet. Furthermore, its services extend far beyond the shores of America into emerging markets such as Africa.

Now that the auto industry is experiencing massive growth and auto stocks are in hot demand, Carvana is becoming popular. This is because it has begun attracting interest from notable names in the industry, such as JPMorgan and Evercore. JP Morgan has identified CVNA stock as a top pick, citing the company’s strong position in the used vehicle industry.

JPMorgan reasons that due to the shortage of used vehicles, many dealers will likely buy them from Carvana. This increases the company’s vehicle sales and the value of its stock. A glance at Carvana’s financials shows why the stock is bullish this year. According to its recent quarterly report, it generated a total sales revenue of $3.061 billion and a record net income of $49 million. Furthermore, it set new record highs for GAAP operating income and total gross profit per unit.

Rivian (RIVN)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer and outdoor recreation company based in Irvine, California. Its flagship model, the R1S is one of the highest-selling electric vehicles in the US.

This year, Rivian has attracted significant interest after a recent announcement that it’ll utilize Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips in its EVs. The purpose of this is to improve their range, performance, and computing power. The new electric vehicles with Nvidia chips will constitute the second generation of Rivian’s EVs, the highly anticipated R2 models.

On the financial front, Rivian has had an impressive year so far. According to its latest quarterly report, the company generated a total revenue of $1.204 billion and a gross profit of $527 million. It also ended the quarter with $7,858 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

BYD (BYDDY)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) is a Chinese multinational automotive company specializing in new energy vehicles. Some examples include passenger battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The company’s reach extends far beyond the shores of China and into leading markets like America.

This year has been highly profitable for BYD. It has sold over 35,000 vehicles outside its home market, an outstanding 268% year-over-year jump. The durability and efficiency of the company’s vehicles are a massive reason for this. Its new hybrid car, the Seal 06 DM-i, can reportedly drive 1,250 miles without recharging or refueling.

After a strong first half, the expectation is that BYD will continue this momentum into the second half of 2024. With expansion plans on the way and unique electric vehicles, BYD remains among the best auto stocks for investors.

On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or

indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Joel Lim is a contributor at InvestorPlace.com and a finance content contractor who creates content for several companies like LTSE and Realtor, along with financial publications, including Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Mises Institution and Foundation for Economic Education.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Auto Stocks to Buy In July 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.