3 Best AI Stocks to Buy in July

Traditional metrics say tech stocks are expensive -- and by old-world standards, they are. But that view misses the larger truth: This isn't a bubble. It's the dawn of a new economic epoch -- the beginning of a fundamentally different era for humanity.

By early definitions, artificial general intelligence (AGI) -- systems capable of performing a broad range of cognitive tasks at human levels -- may already exist in a primitive form. Yet, markets continue to value the companies building this future with frameworks rooted in the pre-AI era.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That disconnect between technological reality and investor perception presents a rare opportunity for those willing to look beyond quarterly earnings. Here's a look at three tech titans poised to lead the charge.

The GPU powerhouse defying gravity

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has soared more than 1,600% over the past five years and recently hit a new all-time high of $154.31 in June 2025, capping a sharp rebound from its April lows. Despite a $4.5 billion Q1 charge tied to the H20 chip ban in China -- and a projected $8 billion revenue hit in Q2 -- Nvidia crushed fiscal Q1 2026 earnings estimates, proving its resilience in the face of geopolitical headwinds.

Nine of the 10 most powerful supercomputers now run on Nvidia's chips. With hyperscalers expected to invest up to $320 billion in AI infrastructure this year -- up $90 billion from 2024 -- Nvidia remains the clear linchpin of the AI build-out. Loop Capital's Ananda Baruah recently raised his price target to $250, the highest on Wall Street, implying a potential market cap of $6 trillion (up from $3.6 trillion today).

The bear case focuses on intensifying competition and its lofty valuation. But with gross margin at 71.3% (ex-China impact) and Blackwell architecture scaling, Nvidia's pricing power remains unchallenged. Trading at 24.7x projected 2028 earnings, the stock isn't cheap -- but true category kings rarely are.

Europe's semiconductor gatekeeper

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) holds a near-monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are ultra-high-tech tools costing between $200 million and $400 million. These machines are essential for producing the most advanced chips, making ASML a critical bottleneck in the global semiconductor supply chain.

In the first quarter of 2025, ASML reported strong financial results, with net sales of 7.7 billion euros and a gross margin of 54%, both exceeding the company's guidance. A significant milestone was the shipment of its fifth High NA EUV machine, with these cutting-edge systems now deployed at three different customers, indicating increasing adoption of its most advanced technology.

While ASML adjusted its annual revenue growth forecast from a mid-40% range to the mid-teens, it still projects robust sales of 30 billion to 35 billion euros for 2025, representing a substantial increase of 7% to 25% from 2024. This revised outlook, stemming from ASML's guidance, still positions the company favorably within the semiconductor equipment sector. Analysts in this sector anticipate total spending on semiconductor equipment to rise to $110 billion to $121 billion in 2025, up 2% to 7% year over year, further solidifying ASML's dominant position in a growing market.

ASML is expected to capture a significant share of this market due to its exclusive position in EUV technology. Trading at approximately 21.9 times projected 2027 earnings, the stock offers investors rare exposure to a technological monopoly at a valuation considered reasonable, especially given its strong long-term tailwinds driven by increasing demand for advanced chips.

Furthermore, a key strategic advantage for ASML is its ability to continue shipping EUV tools globally, including to China, under existing export-control exemptions. This differentiates ASML from many U.S. chip-equipment makers facing stricter restrictions, thereby reinforcing its strong market position and global reach.

The diversified AI juggernaut

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hit fresh record highs in June 2025, closing at $467.68 and briefly reclaiming its crown as the world's most valuable company with a $3.48 trillion market cap. The company's fiscal Q3 2025 results -- released on April 30 -- demonstrated continued strength in cloud and AI integration, with total revenue up 13% year over year to $70.1 billion and net income rising 18% to $25.8 billion.

The key driver: Azure and other cloud services, which grew 33% year over year (35% in constant currency), with AI services contributing 7 percentage points to that growth. Microsoft 365 Copilot continues to scale across enterprise and consumer products, embedding AI into Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams. Meanwhile, the company's strategic partnership with OpenAI strengthens its position in foundational AI infrastructure and applications.

Microsoft remains one of only two companies in the world with a perfect AAA credit rating from both S&P Global and Moody's. It has roughly twice as much cash as long-term debt, giving it one of the strongest balance sheets in the market. This financial fortress enables Microsoft to invest aggressively in AI while maintaining the highest dividend yield among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" tech giants.

Trading at approximately 28.5 times projected 2027 earnings and growing earnings per share at an estimated 10% annually, Microsoft offers rare stability through its broad diversification, consisting of key growth vectors like cloud, productivity software, gaming (Xbox, Activision), and professional networking (LinkedIn). Unlike pure-play AI start-ups that hinge on singular breakthroughs, Microsoft generates AI revenue across a layered, global product ecosystem.

A trillion-dollar opportunity

The AI market is projected to grow from $294 billion in 2025 to $1.77 trillion by 2032. These three companies control critical choke points in this transformation. For investors willing to look beyond quarterly volatility, they offer exposure to technology's most important trend. The future won't wait for the skeptics to catch up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,627!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $939,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Microsoft, Moody's, Nvidia, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.