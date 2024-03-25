3 Best AI Cryptos to Buy After the Nvidia GTC Conference

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Taking place from March 18 to 21, the Nvidia GTC Conference swiftly grabbed headlines across news outlets. During the event, participants heard about the new approach to generative AI model deployment, drug discovery using neural networks, and even innovations in robotics. Each speech could bring both a crash and a rise to AI coins. However, the overall market capitalization of AI tokens remained unchanged. Nonetheless, in this thriving sector, there are the best AI cryptos to buy with fast growth potential due to their utility and ongoing development.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR-USD)

Among blockchain developers NEAR Protocol (NEAR-USD) is known as a sophisticated solution for creating decentralized applications (Dapps), which allows the deployment of AI algorithms and models without worrying about security. The platform guarantees the protection of sensitive data and ensures the integrity of AI applications. NEAR overcomes the blockchain trilemma and makes its scalable infrastructure available to everyone.

Before Nvidia’s GTC Conference started, the project’s token soared to $8.95. The excitement before the event fueled the price of AI coins. After the conference, the majority of tokens showed a decline. NEAR was no exception, as corrections always accompany the growth of cryptocurrencies. The peak value on the day the сonference began was $8.38 and moved to the $6.2-$6.8 range after it ended. The token has stabilized its position and is ready to reach new heights.

In 2022, amid the popularity of artificial intelligence, NEAR stood out as one of the best AI cryptos to buy. At that time, its value jumped more than $20, which remains an unbroken record until today. During Nvidia’s GTC Conference, there was no negative information about the prospects for the development of this area. Fundamentally, this digital asset remains at the forefront of bullish sentiment and is gaining strength to show its rise.

SingularityNET (AGIX-USD)

AI product monetization issue has been unresolved for a long time. However, SingularityNET (AGIX-USD) was among the first to scale the creation and use of AI services. Developers can put up their AI libraries, like typical sellers on regular markets, and buyers can choose from hundreds of options to try. Thus, the buyer does not pay for a pig in a poke.

This blockchain-based platform operates using its token, AGIX. Users can purchase artificial intelligence products, and pay for consulting and other services with the coin. The Request for AI (RFAI) portal connects customers with neural network specialists. New AI tools enter the market faster, and specialists receive incentives to continue developing their products.

In 2020, SingularityNET made two important improvements to the platform. The first is the ability to vote for network infrastructure improvements (SNEP function). The second is the introduction of staking. This provided additional motivation for the crypto community to keep AGIX tokens in their wallets and receive the corresponding benefits. Thanks to such technological and organizational solutions, the project’s coin is included in the list of the best AI cryptos to buy.

The AGIX price chart woke up only last month. The upward trend has replaced the $0.15-$0.36 zone. It was so rapid that the coin grew four times in less than a month. And now, AGIX continues to surprise investors as a valuable asset in the portfolio. Since the local bottom ($0.92) during Nvidia’s GTC Conference, the token has managed to cross the $1.1 mark.

Render Network (RNDR-USD)

Artists, animators and designers often face technical limitations of their devices when rendering digital materials. Render Network (RNDR-USD) has set out to solve this problem and give others a chance to make money. Owners of GPUs have a free resource and often do not use it to its full potential. The project connects end users and GPU owners. Thus, it acts as an intermediary in the real-time processing of high-resolution digital content.

The list of the best AI cryptos to buy includes the RNDR token not only for its innovative approach. Since the end of 2023, it has grown more than 3 times. The growth rate of the project’s market capitalization is even more impressive. It took less than a month to go from $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion this year. RNDR has been on the market since 2020, but only in March 2024, it reached a historical high of more than $13.4. Unlike most digital assets, the project continues to improve its infrastructure at a growing pace, and the token’s market performance reflects the results of its efforts.

Another driving force behind the platform’s success is its ability to collaborate. Stability AI has partnered with Render Network to bring the creation of next-generation artificial intelligence models closer. As part of their joint work, they plan to develop intellectual property rights protection systems that should promote Render Network in the ranking of breakthrough technology companies. Also, the project is gaining credibility in the field of decentralized solutions. Coinbase’s decision to add RNDR to its roadmap and trading program is proof of this.

On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Julia Magas is a writer who covers the latest trends in finance and technology. Her work is published in a number of financial media outlets such as Nasdaq, Cointelegraph, Investing, SeekingAlpha, FXEmpire, and Beincrypto. She primarily covers cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a focus on market performance, innovations and trends.

