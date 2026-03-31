3 Beauty Stocks to Watch as Innovation and Premiumization Fuel Growth

An updated edition of the Feb. 20, 2026, article.



The beauty and cosmetics industry continues to stand out as a relatively stable corner of the broader consumer product space, offering a mix of stability and structural growth. Even against a mixed macro backdrop, consumers tend to maintain spending on skincare, fragrance, hair care and cosmetics, viewing these categories as everyday essentials or affordable luxuries. This consistent demand profile, combined with strong brand equity and innovation cycles, keeps the industry firmly positioned as a compelling thematic play for long-term investors.



Several underlying drivers continue to support growth. Skincare and prestige fragrance remain key outperformers, supported by premiumization and increasing consumer focus on efficacy and results. At the same time, younger consumers are reshaping the market by prioritizing authenticity, inclusivity and transparency, while social media platforms continue to accelerate product discovery and compress innovation cycles. These shifts are pushing companies to move faster, communicate more clearly and align closely with consumer values.



A new set of emerging themes is redefining the next phase of the beauty industry. Science-led innovation is gaining prominence, with biotech-driven ingredients, microbiome-friendly formulations and longevity-focused skincare becoming key areas of interest. Artificial Intelligence is also enabling hyper-personalization, from virtual try-ons to skin diagnostics, while enhancing consumer engagement across digital channels. Meanwhile, sustainability has shifted from a niche consideration to a core expectation, with growing demand for clean formulations, ethical sourcing and eco-friendly packaging. Together, these trends point to a more technology-driven, science-backed and value-oriented beauty ecosystem.



Coty Inc. COTY fits well into this evolving landscape through its exposure to both mass and prestige categories, particularly fragrance, where demand trends remain robust. Its diversified portfolio allows it to participate in premiumization while still maintaining scale in consumer beauty. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH provides a differentiated angle through its focus on professional beauty supplies and hair color, categories supported by repeat usage and strong customer loyalty. Its dual exposure to salon professionals and do-it-yourself consumers positions it to benefit from steady demand.



Overall, the beauty and cosmetics space remains an attractive thematic investment opportunity, underpinned not just by resilient demand but by innovation across science, technology and sustainability. While competition is intense and trends can shift quickly, companies that can combine brand strength with adaptability and alignment to emerging themes appear best placed to capture long-term value. Our Beauty & Cosmetics Screen identifies some of these players, including The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF.



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3 Beauty and Cosmetic Stocks in Focus

Estee Lauder is repositioning itself as a sharper, more consumer-centric player as prestige beauty shifts toward faster innovation, digital discovery and more selective premium spending. Through its “Beauty Reimagined” strategy, EL is aiming to restore growth by expanding consumer reach, accelerating product launches and aligning brands with evolving demand trends. On its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted improved retail trends, market-share gains across key regions and stronger momentum outside travel retail, signaling early progress in its ongoing transformation.



A key focus area is innovation across brands and categories. EL is prioritizing faster, more relevant launches, including longevity-focused skincare from Estee Lauder, while Double Wear Concealer has emerged as a top-performing product in U.S. prestige makeup. The Ordinary continues to benefit from its science-led positioning, and TOM FORD is gaining traction through on-trend launches in makeup and fragrance. In hair care, Aveda’s Miraculous Oil has become a leading product, reflecting the impact of targeted, high-impact innovation.



Estee Lauder is also reshaping its distribution and operating model to support long-term growth. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is expanding across high-growth channels such as Amazon Premium Beauty, TikTok Shop and specialty retail, including M·A·C’s entry into Sephora in the United States, while optimizing its physical store footprint. At the same time, cost efficiencies from its restructuring program are being reinvested into consumer-facing initiatives. Partnerships with technology leaders are enabling a more agile, digitally integrated and scalable business model. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ulta Beauty plays an important role in the U.S. beauty market because it connects shoppers with brands across mass, prestige and emerging categories in one place. As beauty buying becomes more digital, trend-driven and personalized, the company is using its scale, loyalty ecosystem and “Ulta Beauty Unleashed” strategy to strengthen its position as a leading beauty destination. Management said that fiscal 2025 included market-share gains in both mass and prestige beauty, supported by guest-facing investments, strong holiday execution and continued momentum across channels.



A major part of that strategy is expanding and refreshing the assortment with new brands and product launches. ULTA added more than 100 brands in fiscal 2025, including Moroccanoil, amika, medicube, isima and TIRTIR while driving excitement through launches such as Fenty’s Diamond Collection and Beyonce’s Cecred, which management described as its largest prestige haircare launch. The company also highlighted strong traction in fragrance from brands like YSL, Prada, NOYZ and Snif, as well as in skincare from Peach & Lily, ANUA and DRMTLGY, showing its focus on fast-growing niches such as K-beauty, prestige haircare and wellness.



The Zacks Rank #3 company is also stepping up investments in technology, channel expansion and infrastructure to strengthen customer engagement and improve execution. Initiatives such as Replenish & Save, Wishlist, Split Cart and AI-powered personalization, along with plans to launch on TikTok Shop and expand UB Marketplace, underscore this direction. Beyond its core U.S. operations, Ulta Beauty is broadening its footprint through Space NK, Mexico and the Middle East while advancing supply-chain automation and building a new regional distribution center. These moves indicate that ULTA is evolving beyond a traditional retailer into a more diversified beauty platform.



As the beauty and cosmetics industry shifts toward science-led formulations, sustainability and enhanced sensory experiences, International Flavors & Fragrances is emerging as a key enabler behind the scenes. While not consumer-facing, IFF plays a critical role in supplying fragrance, ingredients and formulation technologies that help global beauty brands differentiate their products. The company’s strategy is increasingly centered on high-value, innovation-driven businesses, aligning well with the industry’s move toward premiumization and performance-based beauty.



A major area of focus is the transformation of its Scent segment, where IFF is benefiting from strong demand in fine fragrances, particularly within prestige beauty. At the same time, the Zacks Rank #3 company is actively shifting its portfolio away from lower-margin commodity fragrance ingredients toward higher-value specialty ingredients. This transition is supported by investments in R&D, naturals and advanced chemistry, enabling International Flavors & Fragrances to develop differentiated scent profiles and improve product performance while aligning with evolving consumer preferences around quality and sustainability.



Innovation, especially through biotechnology, is central to IFF’s long-term positioning in beauty and personal care. The company is leveraging its capabilities to develop new molecules, sustainable ingredients and advanced delivery systems, including biodegradable encapsulation technologies that enhance fragrance longevity while reducing environmental impact. These efforts are supported by ongoing investments in innovation, commercial capabilities and manufacturing capacity, positioning IFF to partner more closely with beauty brands on next-generation product development and capture higher-value opportunities across the cosmetics ecosystem.

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The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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