3 Beauty Stocks Poised to Benefit From Evolving Consumer Trends

An updated edition of the May 20, 2026 article.



The beauty and cosmetics industry remains one of the more durable consumer categories, supported by its close connection to daily habits, confidence and self-expression. Even when consumers become selective with spending, beauty products often retain a steady place in household budgets. This gives the industry a defensive quality, while innovation across skincare, fragrance, makeup and wellness keeps the growth runway attractive.



A major shift in the category is the rise of the informed beauty shopper. Consumers are comparing ingredients, reading reviews, following creators and looking for products that deliver visible benefits. This has made brand trust, product claims and digital engagement more important than ever. At the same time, premium beauty continues to gain traction as shoppers show willingness to spend more on quality, performance and aspirational brands.



The industry is also benefiting from faster product cycles and broader channel reach. Social media can turn niche products into global trends almost overnight, while e-commerce and omnichannel platforms are helping brands reach consumers more directly. Sustainability, personalization and science-backed innovation are also shaping purchase decisions, forcing companies to stay agile and relevant.



Within this landscape, Coty Inc. COTY remains well-placed through its presence in prestige fragrances, cosmetics and consumer beauty, areas that continue to benefit from brand strength and premiumization. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS, meanwhile, connects to the beauty-and-wellness theme through its focus on personal care, anti-aging products and digital-led customer engagement.



For investors, the beauty and cosmetics space offers a mix of resilience and long-term growth potential. Demand is supported by recurring usage, emotional connection and constant product refreshes. Companies that can combine strong brands, innovation discipline and effective digital execution should remain better positioned to capture value as the industry continues to evolve.

Investors seeking exposure to this theme can consider companies from our Beauty & Cosmetics Screen, including The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA and e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF.



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3 Beauty and Cosmetic Stocks in Focus

The Estee Lauder Companies remains one of the world's leading prestige beauty companies, with a diversified portfolio spanning skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, the company is adapting by expanding consumer reach, accelerating product innovation and strengthening its presence across digital and specialty retail channels. These initiatives position Estee Lauder to capitalize on changing consumer preferences while reinforcing its leadership in the global prestige beauty market.



Innovation remains central to the company's strategy. Recent launches include Estee Lauder Double Wear Matte Foundation, La Mer's eye care innovations, M·A·C Lip and Cheek Mousse and new fragrances from TOM FORD, Le Labo, KILIAN PARIS and BALMAIN Beauty. Alongside product development, the company continues to expand distribution through platforms such as Amazon Premium Beauty, TikTok Shop, Douyin, vip.com and Sephora, broadening consumer access across key digital and specialty retail channels.



Beyond innovation, EL is enhancing its operating and digital capabilities through partnerships with Shopify, Accenture and WPP to improve consumer insights, media effectiveness and omnichannel execution. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has also expanded its brand portfolio by acquiring Forest Essentials, a leading prestige Ayurvedic beauty brand in India, and making a minority investment in 111Skin, a luxury skincare brand focused on pre- and post-procedure skincare. These initiatives underscore Estee Lauder's continued focus on strengthening its position across high-growth segments of the global beauty market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ulta Beauty has established itself as a leading beauty retailer by offering a broad assortment of prestige and mass beauty brands through an integrated omnichannel platform. As consumer preferences increasingly favor convenience, personalization and product discovery, the company continues to strengthen its position by expanding brand offerings, enhancing digital capabilities and creating engaging shopping experiences across online and physical channels. Its strategy reflects the changing dynamics of the beauty and cosmetics industry, where innovation and customer engagement remain key competitive differentiators.



Brand expansion and innovation remain central to Ulta Beauty's strategy. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to introduce new and exclusive brands while broadening its assortment across beauty categories. Recent additions include Rare Beauty, Balmain Beauty, Bloomeffects, Hairstory and Grüns, alongside continued investment in exclusive brands such as NOYZ. ULTA has also expanded its digital reach through TikTok Shop, complemented by thousands of in-store beauty events and a loyalty program designed to deliver more personalized experiences and deepen customer engagement.



Beyond its core retail business, Ulta Beauty is investing in initiatives that support long-term growth. The company continues to expand its marketplace assortment, grow its wellness offerings and strengthen its international presence through Space NK and franchise partnerships. It is also enhancing UB Media, leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer experiences and investing in supply-chain automation to support faster and more efficient operations. Together, these initiatives reinforce ULTA’s focus on innovation while strengthening its position in the evolving beauty and cosmetics industry.



e.l.f. Beauty has expanded beyond its roots in affordable cosmetics to build a diversified beauty platform spanning color cosmetics, skincare and clean beauty. Its portfolio now includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Naturium, rhode and Well People, enabling the company to serve a broader range of beauty consumers while strengthening its presence across multiple product categories. This portfolio approach positions e.l.f. Beauty to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences while broadening its long-term growth opportunities.



Product innovation and digital engagement remain central to the company's strategy. The Zacks Rank #3 company combines community-led product development with social-first marketing to accelerate product discovery and brand awareness. Products such as Halo Glow and Power Grip Primer, together with brands, including Naturium and rhode, demonstrate the company's expanding presence across cosmetics and skincare. ELF also continues to leverage digital commerce, TikTok and strategic retail partnerships to deepen consumer engagement and extend its market reach.



Beyond innovation, e.l.f. Beauty continues to broaden its global footprint through international retail expansion and investments in technology. The company is entering additional markets, expanding relationships with retail partners and enhancing its digital capabilities to support brand growth across geographies. ELF is also investing in artificial intelligence and technology to strengthen marketing, consumer engagement and operational execution, reinforcing its position as an innovative participant in the global beauty and cosmetics industry.

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The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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