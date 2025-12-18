3 Beauty & Cosmetic Stocks Positioned Well for Sustainable Growth

An updated edition of the Nov. 25, 2025, article.



The U.S. beauty and cosmetics industry continues to hold its ground as a resilient corner of consumer spending. Even in slower economic periods, beauty tends to remain a priority as an affordable form of self-care. What keeps the sector attractive for investors is its ability to evolve, blending aesthetics with wellness, personalization and lifestyle trends that support steady, long-term demand.



Key growth drivers remain firmly in place. Skincare and hair care continue to gain share as consumers focus more on routines and preventative care. Premium and professional-grade products are also seeing stronger interest, while clean beauty — emphasizing transparency, safer ingredients and sustainability — has shifted from a niche to a mainstream expectation. At the same time, social media and digital channels are accelerating product discovery and shortening the time it takes for new launches to reach scale.



Consumer behavior is becoming more planned. Shoppers are researching ingredients, seeking expert-backed solutions and gravitating toward brands and retailers they trust. Loyalty programs, education and omnichannel access play an increasing role in repeat purchases, helping well-positioned companies generate more consistent traffic even when discretionary spending becomes selective.



Within this landscape, Sally Beauty Holdings SBH provides exposure to the professional and specialty segment of beauty, with a focus on salon-quality hair care that supports steady, recurring demand from both stylists and consumers. Its specialty positioning aligns well with growing interest in higher-quality and cleaner formulations. Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty ULTA benefits from its role as a leading beauty destination, leveraging a broad assortment across price points, a strong loyalty base and an effective omnichannel model to drive repeat traffic and engagement.



Backed by structural tailwinds, including skincare-led demand, digital-first engagement, clean beauty adoption and wellness-focused consumption, the beauty and cosmetics industry continues to offer a blend of defensive characteristics and long-term growth potential. Reflecting these favorable trends, our Beauty & Cosmetics Screen highlights a select group of stocks that appear well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s evolving dynamics, including The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Coty Inc. COTY and Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS.



3 Beauty and Cosmetic Stocks in Focus

As the beauty category becomes more science-led and routine-driven, Estee Lauder continues to position itself as a long-term compounder within prestige beauty. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s strategy centers on strengthening its core brands, including Estee Lauder, Clinique, La Mer and MAC, while sharpening its focus on skincare, which remains the most resilient and margin-accretive segment of beauty. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company has leaned into dermatological science, ingredient efficacy and clinical validation to meet rising consumer expectations around performance and transparency. At the same time, Estee Lauder is expanding digital engagement through AI-powered tools, virtual try-ons and personalized diagnostics, aimed at improving conversion and repeat purchases.



While near-term pressures from travel retail normalization and cautious discretionary spending persist, EL’s emphasis on innovation, premium pricing power and global brand equity positions it well to benefit as prestige beauty demand stabilizes and recovers.



Coty’s role in the evolving beauty landscape is increasingly defined by simplification and margin discipline. The company has been actively reshaping its portfolio to concentrate on categories with stronger growth and profitability, particularly prestige and mass fragrances, while reassessing underperforming consumer beauty assets.



Brands and licenses across fragrance remain Coty’s core strength, offering more stable demand and less promotional intensity compared with color cosmetics. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has also focused on operational efficiency, cost controls and selective innovation to support earnings consistency.



However, Coty’s turnaround remains a work in progress, with execution risks tied to leadership transitions, portfolio changes and competitive intensity in mass beauty. That said, the strategic pivot toward higher-return categories reflects an effort to align the business with consumer trends favoring scent, personalization and premium experiences.



Nu Skin approaches the beauty and cosmetics space from a different angle, blending skincare science with technology and a direct-selling distribution model. The Zacks Rank #3 company’s ageLOC franchise remains central to its strategy, emphasizing device-enabled skincare solutions and regimented routines designed to drive repeat purchases.



Nu Skin has been refreshing product lines, updating packaging and expanding science-backed claims to better resonate with modern consumers who are increasingly focused on efficacy and long-term skin health. Its direct-selling model allows for personalized education and localized engagement, particularly in international markets, though it also introduces variability tied to distributor activity and regulatory oversight.



As beauty increasingly intersects with wellness and tech-enabled solutions, Nu Skin’s focus on skin health, devices and subscription-style consumption provides a differentiated, albeit higher-risk, exposure to the category.

