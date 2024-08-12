3 Beautiful Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now: August Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in blue-chip stocks is a must for a stable and growth-oriented portfolio. These companies offer solid fundamentals and reliable returns. Here, the focus is on three such companies in sectors with stable growth.

The digital payment industry is booming because of the global shift to cashless transactions and new technologies that provide security and ease of use. As this trend accelerates, companies in this sector are positioned for sustained revenue growth. Artificial intelligence in cloud computing is becoming very resourceful and highly in demand. As companies pioneer AI-powered cloud services, they capitalize on this increasing need for scalable data solutions; it’s an area that calls for much-needed investment.

Lastly, companies with a robustglobal marketpresence are not just about revenue diversification; they are about stability. Their ability to weather economic downturns and consistently perform well ensures reliable returns for investors​.

By focusing on such high-potential sectors, investors can ensure stability with growth in a portfolio for long-term financial success.

PayPal (PYPL)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) specializes in digital payments and financial technology. Its extensive two-sided network is a significant strength that creates substantial network effects. In the second quarter, PayPal had 429 million total active accounts and 222 million monthly active accounts, a steady sequential increase from the previous quarter. Certainly, the large user base creates a self-reinforcing cycle, and increased consumer adoption attracts more merchants.

Additionally, PayPal operates in a massive $6 trillion global e-commerce market. The ongoing digitization of payments provides substantial growth opportunities to build omnichannel capabilities. To capture a larger market share, PayPal offers value-added services. By addressing online and offline payment needs, PayPal expands its addressable market, enhancing its value proposition to consumers and merchants.

In Q2, PayPal’s total payment volume (TPV) grew by 11% year over year. TPV reached $417 billion. This growth was consistent in the U.S. and international markets. The company’s revenue increased by 8%, highlighting strong performance despite macroeconomic challenges. The transaction margin dollars grew by 8% from a year ago, more than a 3% improvement from Q1. The company achieves this through increased transaction volumes and operational efficiency.

Overall, PayPal’s extensive network of consumers and merchants strengthens its position among blue-chip stocks.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) focuses on cloud computing and software solutions. Azure’s share gains accelerated due to advancements in AI. Investments in data center expansions span four continents, supporting long-term growth and global reach. Microsoft introduced AI accelerators from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Azure Maia and the new Cobalt 100 enhance high-performance computing, showcasing Microsoft’s focus on cutting-edge technology in cloud services.

Moreover, Azure AI’s customer base grew to over 60,000, which marks a nearly 60% increase from a year ago. The average spend per customer is rising. This growth signifies rising demand and trust in Microsoft’s AI capabilities. Azure Arc’s customer base increased by 90% from last year. It now serves 36,000 customers.

Further, Azure Arc aids in seamless cloud migrations that prove Microsoft’s ability to cater to diverse industry needs. The Azure VMware Solution is the fastest, most cost-effective way to migrate VMware workloads. This emphasizes Microsoft’s efficient, customer-centric approach. Indeed, Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud is the top choice for SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) workloads. This reinforces Microsoft’s capability in handling mission-critical enterprise applications.

Overall, its lead in AI integration and significant market share in cloud services make it a high mark on the top blue-chip stocks list.

Visa (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

Visa (NYSE:V) operates a global payment network for transactions. Visa’s key business drivers show stability and growth, which is crucial for long-term expansion. In constant dollars, overall payment volume grew 7% from a year ago, indicating a steady increase in Visa’s payment network usage. U.S. payments volume grew 5%, which showcases Visa’s solid domestic market presence. Visa maintains growth in a mature market.

Further, International payments volume grew by 10%, highlighting Visa’s successful international expansion. Visa effectively leverages global opportunities as cross-border volumes show significant growth. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, rose 14%, underscoring the increasing adoption of international transactions.

Moreover, these transactions have higher fees and contribute more to revenue. Processed transactions grew 10% in the last year. More transactions handled by Visa’s network led to higher fees and data processing revenue. Certainly, Visa’s high and improving net promoter score (NPS) reflects strong client satisfaction. Strong client satisfaction is critical for long-term success. Visa achieved a global NPS of 76, up three points from the previous year, which indicates high client satisfaction and loyalty. Hence, high satisfaction can lead to increased usage of Visa’s services.

Overall, consistent revenue growth, high client satisfaction, and stable business drivers reinforce Visa’s blue-chip stock status.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PYPL and VZ. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Beautiful Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now: August Edition appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.