3 Beautiful Airbnb Getaways for Less Than $100 per Night

Now that the kiddos are back in school, parents and family have time to breathe and relax. Big holiday gatherings can be exhausting. Sometimes, a trip away from the hustle and bustle is just what you need to recharge your social batteries.

Many folks are making financial New Year's resolutions (spoiler: most worry about inflation). Spend less, save more. Vacations are great, but it's essential not to break the bank with a trip to the Bahamas.

That said, financial burdens like debt have psychological costs. How we relieve those debts varies. Some folks meditate. Others travel. Beautiful vistas, gorgeous views, and exciting cities can ease stress. Lighten the load. And that's reasonable, so long as you can afford to do so.

Thanks to apps like Airbnb, traveling on a budget is easier than ever. (And stricter Airbnb laws might bring down rents in 2023.) Here are three beautiful Airbnb getaways that cost less than $100 per night.

Three affordable getaways

Check out these three stays, each with different scenery and activities:

Fantasy fans and hiking enthusiasts might enjoy the Hobbit Cottage, a Lord of the Ring-inspired cottage for two. Located in Ohio, near Zion Park, the cottage offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience and proximity to a gorgeous national park ($428 for five nights). Looking for a place to get away from it all? Consider the large studio of the castle Château de Salamon, located in Requista, France. It's quiet and surrounded by greenery. Guests have the option to swim or canoe along the bordering Tarn river ($356 for five nights). Folks who enjoy the salty smell of sea breezes might fall in love with a suite at Playa Arcangel II, located in Playas de Rosarito, Mexico. Residents access a private beachside community and a great view. It boasts 180+ reviews and a 4.74 stars rating ($428 for five nights).

There are thousands of options to choose from. It can get overwhelming, but a wide selection means it's a good idea to decide what kind of vacation you want before you dive into Airbnb listings.

So you've got options and the means to explore them. But first, you need to save up for the trip.

Automate your savings

Saving money, aka shaving dollars off your paycheck, is easiest when you don't have to think about it. The temptation to spend it is strong. Consider following this simple strategy to save up enough money to pay for your next vacation:

Many banks allow users to set up auto-deposits. It's a steady, predictable way to build savings. Track them with a budgeting tracking app to stay motivated.

My housemate has separate savings accounts for home expenses, family vacations, and emergencies. It's an intuitive way to track savings. Opening separate accounts might motivate you to save even if you cannot automate deposits.

Prioritize affordable activities

Last month, I returned from a three-day trip to Joshua Tree National Park. Four friends and I could keep costs around $100 per night by sticking to low-cost activities like swimming, hiking, and photography. Plus, we made home-cooking our meals part of the Airbnb experience.

The vacation was a much-needed break from family holiday shenanigans. Rather than stretch ourselves thin by immediately returning to our day jobs (or post-graduate studies), we took a short holiday. My side hustles remained when I returned -- and my energy spiked.

If you can afford to save for a beautiful Airbnb getaway, don't rule it out right away. It might be just the thing you need to perk you up for the rest of the winter season.

