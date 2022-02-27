3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 59% to 121%, According to Wall Street

Ugh. Those three letters could sum up most investors' reactions to the volatility in the stock market right now. But like Little Orphan Annie sang, "The sun will come out tomorrow." Granted, the timing of her song might not be correct in this case. But the sentiment definitely is.

The stock market volatility will settle down sooner or later. And some stocks should rebound a lot more than others will. Here are three beaten-down stocks that could soar 59% to 121% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

1. Etsy

Wall Street's consensus estimate for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) reflects an upside potential of 59% over the next 12 months. All the e-commerce stock needs to do to make that happen is get back to where it was in December.

Why are analysts so bullish about Etsy? They're probably looking at the company's total addressable market of more than $1.7 trillion compared to its market cap of around $15 billion.

Don't expect Etsy to dominate the retail market. However, it doesn't have to do so to deliver tremendous growth. Even if the company focused only on its niche market of handcrafted products, Etsy would have plenty of room to run.

The main challenge for Etsy will be to attract new buyers to its platform while boosting purchases made by current buyers. If the company makes progress on that goal in the coming quarters, the stock just might soar as much as analysts think it will.

2. BioNTech

The average analysts' price target for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is double the current price of the biotech stock. And that target still wouldn't get BioNTech back to its peak set last summer.

Many investors seem to have thrown in the towel on the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine makers. There's a mentality that the pandemic could be near its end. BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin even recently told a German news organization, "I really don't see the situation as dramatic anymore."

But that doesn't mean COVID-19 vaccine sales are going to disappear anytime soon. BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, expect their Comirnaty vaccine will rake in $32 billion this year. The companies split the profits equally.

How strong BioNTech's revenue will be beyond 2022 remains uncertain. However, if annual COVID-19 vaccines are needed, this stock could be a bargain at its current price.

3. Sea Limited

The past four months have been brutal for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The stock has lost two-thirds of its value. However, Wall Street expects a big rebound over the next 12 months with a price target 121% higher than Sea's current share price.

To be sure, there's a red flag for Sea Limited right now. India has banned a large number of Chinese apps and recently included Sea's hit mobile game Free Fire as well. Although Sea Limited is based in Singapore, Chinese tech company Tencent owns a sizable stake -- one apparently large enough to worry Indian regulators.

Analysts, though, seem to be shrugging off the setback. Although India presents a key growth market for Sea, the company has even greater opportunities in Southeast Asia and Latin America. And there are hopes that the issue in India could be resolved soon.

Also, Sea's Shopee is its most important growth driver now. So far, India hasn't banned the e-commerce app. And Sea's newer Free Fire MAX mobile game is still available in the country. Sea's overall growth prospects appear to remain strong enough to warrant Wall Street's bullish view about the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Keith Speights owns Etsy, Pfizer, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Etsy, Sea Limited, and Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.