3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 70% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Down but not out. That old adage applies to many one-time high-flying growth stocks.

Some stocks have taken it on the chin more than others. But some also could rebound more strongly, too. Here are three beaten-down stocks that could soar from 58% to 88%, according to Wall Street.

1. Nvidia: New chips on the way

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a former rising star that's crashing and burning this year. Shares of the graphics chipmaker have plunged close to 55% so far in 2022. Macroeconomic issues and a cryptocurrency crash combined to pull the stock down.

Analysts don't appear to be overly worried about any of these challenges, though. The average price target for the stock is nearly 51% higher than Nvidia's current share price.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress noted in the Q2 conference call that the company has several launches of next-generation superchip platforms on the way soon. Nvidia also recently launched an update to its NeMo Megatron artificial-intelligence framework that can increase the speed of training large language models by as much as 30%.

Wall Street likely expects positive results from these launches. Analysts also recognize that Nvidia operates in a cyclical market. The current downturn won't last forever.

2. Meta Platforms: A big-tech bargain

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) hasn't received many "likes" from investors in 2022. The stock has fallen more than 50% year to date. Shareholders are worried about a slowing digital ad market, combined with Meta's massive and risky investment in the metaverse.

However, Wall Street remains highly optimistic about Meta's prospects. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of 53%.

What do analysts like about Meta Platforms? Its valuation is no doubt high on the list. Meta's shares currently trade at only 12.2 times expected earnings. The company's social media platforms also still draw 2.88 billion active users on a daily basis and 3.65 billion on a monthly basis. Those numbers represent an audience that's still very attractive to advertisers.

A rebound in digital-advertising growth would help Meta meet analysts' expectations. Over the longer term, the stock could be a monster winner if CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse is fulfilled.

3. Moderna: A potential bull in the China shop

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is yet another company that's seen its high-flying ways of the past disappear. The vaccine stock has plummeted close to 50% year to date. It's now down more than 70% from the peak set in the summer of 2021.

The biggest problem for Moderna is that COVID-19 cases are falling while the demand for vaccines seems to have plateaued. But analysts still think the best is yet to come for the messenger RNA (mRNA) pioneer. The average 12-month price target for Moderna is a whopping 70% higher than the current share price.

Wall Street seems to believe that Moderna could have a big opportunity for its COVID-19 vaccines in China. The company is in discussions with the Chinese government about potentially marketing its vaccines in the country.

Moderna could also regain momentum in North America and Europe with its boosters targeting the coronavirus omicron variant. It has recently won several authorizations for the new omicron booster.

Over the longer term, Moderna hopes to expand beyond COVID-19. The company's pipeline includes three non-COVID candidates in late-stage testing -- experimental mRNA vaccines targeting flu, cytomegalovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.