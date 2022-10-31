3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Crush the Market

Bear markets are definitely trying times for investors. But they also offer opportunity. Especially when it comes to growth stocks. Some investors have dropped them in favor of companies considered safer bets during an economic downturn. In many cases, though, high-growth companies' longtime prospects haven't changed. And that means you can scoop them up for a bargain today -- and potentially win big over time.

Let's look at three beaten-down growth stocks that actually could crush the market in the years to come. They're each leaders in their fields. And this dominance could help them -- and your portfolio -- gain in a major way.

1. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have dropped more than 65% so far this year. That's after the telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges. These were linked to a Teladoc 2020 acquisition that brought it additional expertise in chronic care.

The move clearly was too costly at the time. But it may be a worthwhile investment in the long run. Almost half of Americans suffer from at least one chronic condition. And Teladoc has said members' use of its chronic care offerings have led to higher member retention rates.

The company's recent earnings report offered several clues that the worst may be over -- and great days might lie ahead. Teladoc moved a step closer to the goal of becoming profitable. The company's net loss narrowed from the year-earlier period. Teladoc's revenue and visits climbed in the double digits. And the company made gains in U.S. membership numbers and revenue per member.

More positive news: Deals are getting bigger and bigger. Teladoc said its average deal size in the most recent quarter was 50% larger than deals a year ago.

Teladoc is trading at close to its lowest ever in relation to sales. This looks cheap considering Teladoc's future prospects. Telemedicine is forecast to grow in the double digits over the coming years. And as a leader, Teladoc is well positioned to benefit.

2. Moderna

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has declined 40% this year. Investors back in 2020 flocked to the stock as a bet on the company's coronavirus vaccine program. Right now, though, the coronavirus program is what's turning some investors away. The concern is about the possibility of declining revenue once the pandemic is over.

Yes, it's likely vaccine revenue will decline. But this doesn't mean Moderna's good days are over. They may just be getting started. Coronavirus vaccines and boosters still could represent blockbuster revenue in the coming years for this market leader -- even if revenue comes in lower than today's level. At the same time, Moderna is getting closer and closer to bringing additional products to market.

Moderna looks like a much better investment as a multi-product company than as coronavirus vaccine only company. That's because it no longer would depend on just one product for revenue.

And here's the best news. The potential products in phase 3 development could become blockbusters, according to Moderna's market forecasts. They're vaccine candidates for flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and cytomegalovirus.

Moderna has accumulated $18 billion in cash -- thanks to coronavirus vaccine sales. So, it's in great shape to take its phase 3 candidates from development to commercialization.

Today, Moderna's stock market declines seem exaggerated if we consider the company's long-term revenue potential.

3. Amazon

Rising inflation and supply chain woes have weighed on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) over the past year. The e-commerce giant gets hit in two ways. First, Amazon pays more for things such transporting its packages. And second, customers have seen their buying power drop -- so they might not spend as much on Amazon.

Today's economy even is hurting Amazon's cloud computing services business. In the third quarter of this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported slower growth than in previous quarters. That's as AWS customers rein in spending.

So, why will Amazon eventually crush the market? First of all, today's problems are temporary. And they are external issues. They aren't linked to Amazon itself.

Second, Amazon has the strength to handle these challenges. For example, AWS' extensive service offerings include less expensive options. That means customers can lower their costs without dropping AWS. Amazon also has made progress in improving productivity across its fulfillment network.

Finally, it's important to look at the long-term picture. Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. Both markets are set to grow in the double digits over the coming years. Amazon has what it takes to benefit from this.

Right now, Amazon is trading at its lowest in relation to sales in about six years. This is a steal considering the growth Amazon's two big businesses could deliver over time.

