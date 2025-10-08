3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar More Than 30%, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Atlassian's cloud business growth could help it rebound.

Salesforce is already seeing promise with its Agentforce agentic AI software.

Toast is adding new locations at a record pace.

It would be great if you could buy a stock that always moves higher without any pullbacks along the way. But that's not realistic. Even the best stocks have experienced times when they fell significantly. However, those periods presented excellent buying opportunities for patient investors.

If you're looking for examples in today's market, you're in luck. Here are three beaten-down growth stocks that could soar more than 30% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

1. Atlassian

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) focuses on collaboration tools primarily used in software development and project management. Its products include Bitbucket for teams developing software and Jira for tracking issues and engaging in agile project management.

This once high-flying stock has plunged more than 50% below its 52-week high. Disappointing guidance earlier in 2025 and some insider sales have been key factors behind this steep decline.

But Wall Street analysts think Atlassian can recover a lot of ground over the next 12 months. The consensus price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of 66%. Of the 32 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in October, 25 rated Atlassian as a buy or strong buy.

Why do analysts like this beaten-down stock? Its cloud business is probably at the top of the list. As a case in point, Raymond James analysts wrote to investors after Atlassian's fourth-quarter update that the company's "cloud value proposition has recently tripled."

2. Salesforce

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) didn't invest customer relationship management (CRM). However, it's fair to say the company reinvented CRM by using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. And Salesforce continues to dominate the CRM market, with industry-leading revenue for 12 consecutive years.

Unfortunately, Salesforce's stock hasn't been so dominating. The CRM giant started off the year on a good note, but its shares are now down more than 30% below the late January peak. Investors became concerned that the company's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives aren't delivering returns as quickly as anticipated.

Wall Street remains generally bullish about Salesforce, though. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock is roughly 38% above the current share price. Forty-three of the 55 analysts surveyed by S&P Global this month rated Salesforce as a buy or better. Another 11 analysts recommended holding the stock, with one pessimistic outlier recommending selling it.

One likely factor behind the support for Salesforce is the promise of the company's Agentforce agentic AI software that automates workflows. Since launching Agentforce in September 2024, Salesforce has closed more than 12,500 deals.

3. Toast

Toast (NYSE: TOST) operates cloud-based restaurant management software. Its software helps restaurants run their businesses from top to bottom, with digital ordering, point-of-sale, payments, and marketing solutions -- and more.

This stock has taken investors on a roller-coaster ride in 2025. That ride is currently on a downward trajectory, with Toast's shares down around 25% from the high set this summer.

At first glance, you might get the impression that Wall Street is lukewarm about Toast. Of the 26 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in October who cover the stock, 13 had buy or better ratings. Twelve analysts recommended holding the stock, with one sell recommendation. However, the average price target for Toast reflects an upside potential of 34%.

There seems to be a lot for analysts to like about Toast. The software company added a record 8,500 net new locations in the second quarter of 2025. It also formed a multiyear partnership with American Express that Toast CEO Aman Narang said was "aimed at delivering personalized experiences and expanding guest reach to help our customers provide better hospitality and grow."

Is Wall Street right about these stocks?

I'm not sure if Atlassian, Salesforce, and Toast stocks will soar as much over the next 12 months as Wall Street's consensus price targets expect. However, I think analysts are rightly bullish about the long-term prospects for each of these beaten-down growth stocks.

Of the three, I like Toast the best. Its tremendous growth potential is underscored by the stock's low price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25. But all three of these stocks could deliver solid returns over the next few years.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Annie Dean, a Vice President at Atlassian, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian, S&P Global, Salesforce, and Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

