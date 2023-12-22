3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround in 2024

The biotech sector took a beating in 2023. Rising interest rates and inflation, global supply chain constraints, recent bank failures and ongoing conflicts due to Russia-Ukraine and the Isael-Hamas wars increased broader economic uncertainty.

New drug approvals, pipeline progress and an increase in M&A activity were some of the positives in the sector in 2023. While companies engaged in making or developing COVID-19-related treatments continue to lose steam, the sector has started to discover its charm in obesity drugs, the demand and competition for which are expected to increase in 2024. The sector is also focused on bringing novel and innovative treatment opportunities for different diseases.

Here we discuss three drug/biotech stocks, which took a beating in 2023 but are likely to bounce back in 2024 based on anticipated regulatory approvals and/or positive pipeline updates. These are Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT, Denali Therapeutics DNLI and Verona Pharma VRNA.

Sarepta Therapeutics

It has been a bumpy ride for Sarepta in 2023 despite obtaining accelerated approval from the FDA for Elevidys — the first-ever gene therapy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) indication. In October, Sarepta reported topline data from the phase III EMBARK study, the proposed confirmatory study for full approval of Elevidys in DMD indication. The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Sarepta’s stock is down 30% year to date due to this negative update.

Despite the setback, the EMBARK study achieved statistical significance on all pre-specified key secondary endpoints, indicating that treatment with Elevidys modifies the course of DMD indication. Management claims to have shared these results with the FDA, who have confirmed that they are open to granting full approval to Elevidys across all age groups if supported by the data. At the time of granting accelerated approval, the FDA approved the therapy for use in patients aged 4 through 5 years. Sarepta intends to submit a regulatory filing with the FDA soon.

Sarepta commercially launched Elevidys in third-quarter 2023. Despite the setback in the EMBARK study, the company recorded $69.1 million in sales, which is encouraging for a newly-launched treatment.

Apart from Elevidys, Sarepta is working to introduce new gene therapy treatments in its portfolio. In this regard, it started two separate early-stage studies on novel gene therapy treatments targeting different muscular dystrophies, namely Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) type 2E/R4 and LGMD2B/R2 (dysferlinopathy).

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. price | Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Sarepta currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for 2024 earnings have improved from a loss of 98 cents to earnings of $1.79 per share in the past 60 days.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics makes therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases. In spite of collaborations with big-wig pharma giants for multiple pipeline candidates, the small biotech still remains vulnerable to pipeline setbacks. In the past few months, Takeda and Sanofi have stopped developing their respective Denali-partnered candidates in Alzheimer’s disease and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) indications.

Year to date, shares of Denali have lost 22.5%.

However, the company’s partnerships with Biogen and Sanofi remain intact for other indications.

Currently, Denali has two wholly-owned candidates in late-stage development programs — DNL310 (for MPS II (Hunter syndrome)) and DNL343 (for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS). The company is progressing well with the development of its partnered pipeline. In this regard, Denali is also advancing mid/late-stage programs on BIIB-122/DNL151 in Parkinson’s disease (partnered with Biogen) and SAR443820/DNL788 in ALS and multiple sclerosis (MS) indications (partnered with Sanofi).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. Price

Denali Therapeutics Inc. price | Denali Therapeutics Inc. Quote

Denali currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Loss estimates for 2024 have narrowed down from a loss of $3.04 per share to $2.92 in the past 60 days.

Verona Pharma

Verona engages in developing therapies for treating chronic respiratory diseases. The company’s lead candidate is ensifentrine, which has the potential to become the first non-steroidal therapy for treating respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule.

The FDA is currently reviewing Verona’s new drug application (NDA) filing, which seeks approval for ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This NDA is supported by data from late-stage studies, which have shown the potential of ensifentrine to improve lung function and disease symptoms. Treatment with the drug also exhibited a substantial reduction in the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.

A final decision on the NDA is expected by Jun 26, 2024. If the NDA is approved, management expects ensifentrine to be the first novel mechanism available as COPD maintenance treatment in over 10 years and the company’s first marketed product. Per Verona, the FDA does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the NDA.

Verona’s shares have lost 37.4% in 2023.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. In the past 60 days, loss estimates for 2024 have improved from $1.09 to 78 cents per share.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.