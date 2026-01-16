3 Beaten Down AI Stocks Gaining Momentum (IREN, NBIS, CRWV)

In late-2025, Iren Limited (IREN), Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) and CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) were among the market’s most aggressive AI winners, each delivering triple-digit gains in a matter of months. Enthusiasm around AI infrastructure, data centers, and high-performance computing drove valuations sharply higher as investors crowded into the next perceived beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

That momentum eventually reversed. As risk appetite cooled and capital rotated away from more speculative corners of the market, these stocks experienced steep pullbacks.

More recently, however, the tone has begun to shift. Share prices are stabilizing and turning higher, while earnings estimates and forward outlooks are starting to improve. With investor interest in more niche AI infrastructure again reemerging, these previously beaten down names are showing early signs of renewed momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IREN Limited: Stock Momentum Accelerates

IREN Limited is a vertically integrated digital infrastructure company with operations spanning high-performance data centers and bitcoin mining, supported by renewable power generation. The company’s focus on scalable infrastructure positions it directly in the path of rising demand for compute and power tied to AI and data intensive workloads.

Shares are up more than 12% today, extending a strong short-term advance and confirming a clear shift in momentum. IREN’s growth outlook is striking. Sales are projected to climb roughly 120% this year, followed by an additional 151% increase next year.

From a technical perspective, the stock recently broke out of a well-defined Stage One base, a pattern often associated with the early phase of a new uptrend. Taken together, the combination of accelerating fundamentals and improving technical structure points to a stock that is reasserting leadership after a prolonged consolidation.



Image Source: TradingView

Nebius Group: Shares Beginning to Climb Higher

Nebius Group is an AI-focused infrastructure and cloud services provider, offering high-performance compute capacity tailored to the rapidly growing demands of artificial intelligence workloads. The company’s platform is designed to support large-scale model training, inference and development positioning it squarely within the core layers of the AI infrastructure stack.

Shares are up nearly 5% today, continuing a steady climb that suggests improving investor sentiment. That shift is also reflected in fundamentals. Nebius currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), driven by recent earnings estimate upgrades. Looking ahead, sales are expected to surge 376% next year.

Technically, the setup is strengthening as well. The stock recently emerged from a Stage One base, signaling the potential start of a new uptrend. Today’s move adds another constructive development, as shares are breaking out from a bull flag continuation pattern. With both technical momentum and earnings expectations moving higher, Nebius is showing early signs of renewed leadership.



Image Source: TradingView

CoreWeave Inc: Shares Break Out from a Base

CoreWeave is a specialized cloud infrastructure provider focused on delivering high-performance GPU compute for artificial intelligence and advanced data workloads. The company came public in a notable IPO last year, quickly establishing itself as a pure-play way to gain exposure to the accelerating demand for AI-focused cloud capacity.

Shares are up more than 6% today, extending a constructive rebound and signaling improving market confidence. On the fundamentals side, CoreWeave holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by upward earnings estimate revisions. Sales are projected to grow 126% next year, reflecting continued customer demand.

Technically, the stock is sending a clear signal. Like the other names in this group, CoreWeave has broken out from a Stage One base, a pattern that often marks the transition from consolidation to a new uptrend. The alignment of accelerating revenue growth, improving analyst sentiment, and strengthening price action suggests the stock may be entering a more sustainable advance after digesting its post-IPO volatility.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in IREN, NBIS and CRWV?

After sharp corrections, all three stocks are showing a similar pattern: improving earnings outlooks, renewed investor interest, and clean technical breakouts from bases. While volatility remains a feature of this corner of the AI market, the combination of improving sentiment and strengthening price action suggests risk appetite is beginning to return to niche AI infrastructure names. For momentum-oriented investors, these setups signal that leadership may be rotating back toward some of last cycle’s biggest winners.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.