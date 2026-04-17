3 Battle‑Tested Energy Stocks With the Balance Sheets to Handle the Next Iran‑Driven Shock

Key Points

Exxon has the strongest financial profile in the oil patch.

Chevron is right behind Exxon with an elite balance sheet.

EOG Resources' low-cost operations and strong financial profile put it among the sector's elite.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

The war with Iran is causing one of the greatest energy supply shocks in a generation. Oil prices have soared this year due to disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. There are growing concerns that parts of the global economy will face fuel supply shortages in the coming months, even with Iran's recent announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is now open to commercial traffic.

However, while supply is currently out of balance with demand, the imbalance could flip if there's a peace deal that allows Iran to freely export oil. That could eventually send crude prices crashing lower. Here are three battle-tested energy stocks with fortress-like financial profiles to withstand the next Iran-driven oil shock.

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ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is the undisputed financial heavyweight in the oil patch. The big oil company has the industry's lowest net leverage ratio at 11%, backed by a $10.7 billion cash balance. That supports its sector-leading AA- credit rating. Exxon's fortress-like balance sheet gives it the flexibility to continue investing in growing its operations during periods of lower oil prices.

The company has undergone a transformational strategy to enhance its profitability over the past several years. It has a two-pronged strategy: delivering structural cost savings (an industry-leading $15.1 billion since 2019) while investing heavily to develop its advantaged assets (the lowest-cost and highest-margin). This strategy enabled Exxon to deliver industry-leading profitability last year ($28.8 billion of earnings and $52 billion in cash flow from operations).

Exxon expects to continue leaning into this strategy over the next five years. By 2030, it aims to deliver $25 billion in annual earnings growth and $35 billion in additional cash flow from operations, compared to 2024's levels on a constant-price, constant-margin basis. That puts Exxon on track to generate $145 billion in cumulative free cash flow at $65 oil. As a result, Exxon should have plenty of fuel to continue increasing its dividend, which it has done for an industry-leading 43 consecutive years.

Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is just a tick below Exxon in terms of financial strength. Like Exxon, it has an AA- credit rating. That high rating is a reflection of its fortress balance sheet, which boasts a low 15.6% net debt ratio (well below its 20%-25% target range) and a $6.3 billion cash balance.

Chevron also has very resilient operations with a low breakeven level (it can support its dividend and capital program at an average oil price below $50 a barrel through 2030). Like Exxon, Chevron is investing heavily in developing its advantaged assets. It's also working to deliver structural cost savings.

This strategy has the oil giant on track to generate $12.5 billion of additional free cash flow this year and deliver 10% compound annual free cash flow grow through 2030 at $70 oil. That positions the oil giant to continue increasing its dividend, which it has done for 39 straight years.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is a well-oiled machine. The U.S. oil and gas giant is an efficient producer with superior capabilities and a treasure trove of low-cost resources. The company can generate an average direct after-tax rate of return of more than 100% on newly drilled wells at $55 oil.

That puts EOG Resources on track to generate lots of cash in the coming years at lower oil prices. For example, it can produce $18 billion in cumulative free cash flow through 2028 at $70 oil and $10 billion if crude averages $55 a barrel.

Meanwhile, EOG's fortress balance sheet enables it to return all its free cash to shareholders. It has the U.S. oil and gas sector's lowest leverage ratio (0.4 times in 2025), backing its A- credit rating. That supports its ability to continue paying a stable and growing dividend (28 years without a cut).

Built to withstand oil shocks

Exxon, Chevron, and EOG Resources have battle-tested businesses. Their combination of fortress financial profiles and low-cost resources enables them to navigate periods of lower prices better than their peers. That's evident in their resilient dividends. These features make them ideal oil stocks to buy and hold amid what will likely remain a bumpy ride for the oil market.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Chevron. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends EOG Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.