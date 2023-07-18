3 Battery Stocks That AI Is Loving in July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we venture further into the sizzling month of July, battery stocks are beginning to charge up our investing portfolios. It’s clear that these high-potential investments are vital to society.

If you have been contemplating investing in battery stocks or looking for the next big thing in the battery sector, let these AI-predicted recommendations be your compass.

In order to compile this list, I used the AI chatbot Bard and asked about the most promising battery stocks to invest in for the month of July. Utilizing its generative artificial intelligence platform, Bard generated the following recommendations.

Panasonic (PCRFY)

Riding on the wave of electrification, Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) has become a top contender among July’s high-potential battery stocks. The year-to-date return of 46% speaks volumes of investor faith.

Panasonic’s ambitious plan to bolster its EV battery production capacity is turning heads. The company’s vision, powered by four additional EV battery factories, seems to sync with the evolving automotive landscape. Furthermore, its pending alliance with Mazda for a lithium-ion battery supply partnership adds another feather to Panasonic’s cap.

These savvy moves reinforce Panasonic’s position on the AI-predicted battery stocks list. In fact, the energy titan is powering the EV revolution and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Albemarle (ALB)

For those closely watching battery stocks, July has brought an electrifying performer to light: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

This lithium industry titan has delivered a healthy year-to-date return of 10%, a testament to its resilience. Even more impressive, the company’s first-quarter earnings reveal revenue growth of 129%. Additionally, it reported a net income surge of 389%.

Furthermore, analysts are switching gears on their outlook for ALB stock. UBS and Baird are just two industry watchers who’ve propelled Albemarle from a neutral rating to a powerful “buy” and “outperform,” respectively.

As we move deeper into July, savvy investors seeking to diversify their portfolios should keep an eye on Albemarle. This stalwart will capitalize on an increasingly green and electrified world, one lithium battery at a time. Therefore, if you’re pondering investing in battery stocks, ALB could potentially be your powerhouse.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

As we cruise through July, all eyes are laser-focused on high-potential battery stocks. Moreover, one name keeps echoing across trading desks: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). Propelled by a sterling year-to-date return of 20%, this lithium titan is making waves in the green energy arena. Like a maestro conducting a symphony, Lithium Americas is harmonizing its vast resource base in Argentina and Nevada to tap into the surging lithium demand.

The AI predictions for this sector, too, have Lithium Americas soaring to new heights. Encouraged by recent federal approval to continue the Thacker Pass project, the firm now stands on solid ground, ready to excavate Nevada’s lithium-rich terrain.

Plus, Lithium Americas recently announced its first lithium carbonate yield at the Cauchari-Olaroz project in Argentina. With this significant development, Lithium Americas is accelerating, making it a key player in this July battery stock narrative. Therefore, investors looking to make informed choices will find this pick appealing.

