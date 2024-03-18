3 Bargain Stocks With the Potential to Turn $100 into $10K

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Imagine attaining the huge feat of converting a $100 investment into a $10K boom. This seems more like a fantasy climax than a real-world possibility. However, tucked away in the maze-like financial markets are three undiscovered gems with the potential to surpass forecasts and yield significant profits.

Here are three bargain stocks that might completely change your investment portfolio. These businesses, each with a distinct story, are the pinnacle of currently undervalued assets. These stocks are the epitome of opportunity hammering at the door.

These stocks progress on technological advancements, calculated acquisitions, and audacious capacity increases. Though leading in different sectors, these companies hold a common fundamental base. They’re all marking solid expansion and value creation.

Read more to comprehend the hidden value of these cheap stocks. Learn how they may turn a little investment into a huge profit. Dive into these bargain stocks’ fundamental strategies and growth trajectories. A $100 investment could pave the way to a massive $10K return.

Mitek (MITK)

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) has shown a steady top-line growth rate. The company attained a 10% year-over-year (YoY) growth in consolidated sales in Q3 2023 (hitting $43.1 million). This expansion shows that the business can reliably turn a profit and seize chances in the market.

Furthermore, nine months of 2023 saw an even more significant increase, with total revenue rising by 28% to $134.9 million. The increasing revenue trend highlights Mitek’s ability to successfully implement its business plans and the efficiency of its product line.

In Q3, revenue from deposits increased by 13% YoY, reaching $24.8 million. The robust functionality of the Mobile Deposit and Check Fraud Defender solutions was the main driver of this expansion. Interestingly, during the 9M of 2023, Mobile Deposit processed an astounding 925 million transactions, demonstrating its extraordinary acceptance.

Moreover, identity sales increased 6% YoY to $18.3 million in Q3, demonstrating resilience in macroeconomic headwinds. Hence, increases in identity SaaS income and the ongoing development of biometric services were the main drivers of this rise.

Finally, the segment can hold growth based on its moat in countering identity verification and fraud prevention issues across industries.

GigaCloud (GCT)

The strategic acquisitions made by GigaCloud (NASDAQ:GCT) are essential to growing its market share and fortifying its competitive edge. Noble House ($85 million) and Wondersign ($10 million) acquisitions show the company’s dedication to strategic expansion goals.

Specifically, GigaCloud benefits from Noble House’s broad network of suppliers, substantial warehouse growth, and ties with prominent retailers as a premier B2B furniture distributor. However, with the introduction of the GIGA IQ package, Wondersign—a pioneer in cloud-powered digital signage—allows GigaCloud to expand its presence in the physical retail industry and improve the customer experience.

Furthermore, GigaCloud’s strategic acquisitions may expedite the growth trajectory. They will enrich its product offerings, fortify the company’s supply chain, and enable it to penetrate new sectors. As a result, GigaCloud can solidify its edge in the global B2B environment and become more competitive by utilizing the synergies and capabilities of Noble House and Wondersign.

Finally, by adding these acquisitions to its portfolio, GigaCloud can diversify its income streams. As a result, a 39.2% YoY top-line growth signifies GigaCloud’s solid market lead and capability to capitalize on market trends. Therefore, the company can ensure developmental and valuation expansion.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has strategically invested in capacity development to meet increasing customer demand and seize new market possibilities. Celestica is expanding its capacity by over 100K square feet in Thailand, with the first phase going online in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, the second phase may finish in H1 2025. To meet the demand for highly specialized data center goods, Celestica is co-investing a portion of the expansion with one of its hyperscaler clients.

Additionally, Celestica is constructing over 80K square feet of space in Malaysia to accommodate the robust demand from clients in the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) sector. Specifically, this sector encompasses its hyperscaler enterprise. Looking forward, it is anticipated that this expansion will become live in H1 2024.

Furthermore, Celestica’s strategy focuses on fulfilling expanding customer demand and capitalizing on new market trends, reflected in its investment in capacity development. As reflected in its outlook, by growing its industrial footprint, Celestica may increase the efficiency of its supply chain, boost production capacity, and better meet the demands of its clients.

Lastly, Celestica can keep its competitive edge by investing in cutting-edge facilities and technology.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

