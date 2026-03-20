3 Bargain Stocks the Market Is Mispricing After the Recent Sell-Off

Key Points

Nvidia's stock is cheap, but it isn't resting on its laurels.

Meta has a long runway of growth in front of it.

Salesforce has positioned itself to be a leader in agentic AI.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

With the market off its highs, some nice stocks in the tech sector currently look mispriced. Let's look at three attractively valued artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy right now.

1. Nvidia

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22 times this year's fiscal year's analyst estimates, and 17 times next year's consensus, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock looks mispriced. The company is the king of AI infrastructure, growing at a rapid pace, and it has no plans to give up its throne, despite increased competition.

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The company continues to innovate across both software and hardware, and it is still taking some big swings. While it is the clear leader in AI model training, the company is diving headfirst into improving its inference offering and readying itself for agentic AI.

It will use the technology it got from Groq to offer new inference-focused chips that can be integrated with Vera Rubin. Meanwhile, its newly announced partnership with OpenClaw sets it up to be an agentic AI leader.

2. Meta Platforms

Trading at less than 21 times 2026 analyst earnings estimates and below 17.5 times 2027 estimates, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock looks like a bargain for a company that has been able to apply AI to accelerate the growth of its core business. While it has big spending plans and has had mixed results with its AI investments so far, one thing is certain: The company knows how to use AI to grow its ad business.

As such, even if Meta eventually decides to outsource much of its AI to a company like Alphabet instead of trying to become the dominant player in the space, that's still likely a big win for investors and removes the biggest overhang in the stock.

Meanwhile, the company still has a long runway of growth as it continues to use AI to improve its recommendation engine, keeping users on its platforms longer, and helping advertisers better target and convert users, leading to higher ad prices. With it just starting to serve ads on WhatsApp and Threads, it should see strong growth for many years to come.

3. Salesforce

Following the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4 times and a forward P/E of 15 times. That's an attractive valuation for a company that just projected it would grow its revenue at a more than 10% annual clip through 2030 and is positioning itself to be a leader in agentic AI.

Through its launch of Data 360, which can read data from the cloud and data warehouses in real time, and acquisition of master data management company Informatica, Salesforce has turned itself into its customers' master of records. This is imperative in the upcoming age of agentic AI, as AI agents will need to draw on clean, structured data to avoid costly mistakes. Salesforce is playing the long game, and I wouldn't miss out on this opportunity when the stock is cheap.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.