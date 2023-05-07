3 Bank Stocks Worth Buying in This Crisis

2023 has been a brutal year for bank stocks. And it could get worse, between concerns about recession and fears that more midsize and regional banks could fail. But with those risks, history has shown us the best time to buy bank stocks is often when fear is highest. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for three bank stocks worth buying now: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Axos Financial (NYSE: AX), and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB).

*Stock prices used were from the morning of May 4, 2023. The video was published on May 7, 2023.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jason Hall has positions in Axos Financial and Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial, Bank of America, and Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.