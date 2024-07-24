3 Bank Stocks Worth Buying After Q2 Earnings

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

America’s big banks have reported their second-quarter financial results, and, with a few exceptions, they were extremely strong. Both commercial lenders and investment banks on Wall Street saw their revenues and profits get a lift in Q2 due to a resumption of deal making that includes initial public offerings as well as mergers and acquisitions. Trading activity also surged on Wall Street with markets near record highs.

The strong Q2 results cap recent good news for the banks. In June, the major lenders successfully passed the annual stress test administered by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Passing that test cleared the way for the banks to raise their dividend payments to shareholders and announce new stock buyback programs, which nearly all of them have done.

With their share prices marching higher, we look at three bank stocks to buy after earnings in the second quarter.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported a 41% surge in its Q2 profit due to a rebound in investment banking activity. The Wall Street firm reported earnings per share of $1.82, compared to $1.65, which had been the consensus forecast of analysts. Revenue in the April through June quarter totaled $15.02 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectations for $14.3 billion. Revenue was up 12% from a year earlier.

Beyond investment banking, Morgan Stanley announced strong trading activity and growth in its wealth management unit during the quarter. The bank said its stock trading revenue grew 18% while sales from fixed-income trading increased 16%. Still, investment banking was real standout, where revenues surged 51% to $1.62 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $220 million. MS stock has gained 10% over the last 12 months and looks to have momentum.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) remains the largest bank in the world with $3.4 trillion of assets under management. The lender also reported stellar Q2 financial results driven by a 50% increase in fees earned from its investment banking activities. JPMorgan reported EPS of $4.40, which was ahead of the $4.19 expected on Wall Street. Revenue totaled $50.99 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $49.87 billion.

Like Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase attributed the strong results to a rebound in investment banking activity. JPMorgan also benefited from strong stock trading activity during the quarter, with markets at a record high. Other reasons to like JPMorgan stock are its quarterly dividend payment, which the bank just raised to $1.25 a share from $1.15, along with a new $30 billion share repurchase program.

JPM stock is up 34% over the last 12 months and trading near an all-time high.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is another leading investment bank that reported strong Q2 results that beat Wall Street estimates across the board. The firm announced EPS of $8.62 compared to $8.34 forecast among analysts. The company’s profit was up an impressive 150% from a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter totaled $12.73 billion, beating consensus expectations of $12.46. Sales rose 17% from a year ago.

Management said the better-than-expected results were due to a rebound in fixed-income trading and strong results in its deal advisory and wealth management operations. Revenue from Goldman’s fixed-income trading rose 17% from a year ago to $3.18 billion. Other highlights included equity trading, which gained 7%, and wealth management, which saw a 27% increase in revenue during the period.

The latest results mark a turnaround for Goldman Sachs following a dismal 2022 and 2023 when a bear market in stocks and deals dried up on Wall Street. GS stock has risen 36% over the last 12 months.

