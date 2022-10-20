3 Bank Stocks I'd Buy More of Right Now

We've now seen third quarter earnings results from most of the largest U.S. banks, and there were a few in particular whose results stood out. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses the three banks he's thinking of buying more shares of after reading their earnings reports.

**Stock prices in this video are as of Oct. 18, 2022 midday. This video was published on Oct. 19, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.