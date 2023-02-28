3 Bank Stocks For Your March 2023 Watchlist

Bank stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services, such as banking, lending, and investment management. These stocks can be a great investment option for those looking to diversify their portfolios and potentially generate strong returns over the long term. Bank stocks can be found in both large, and multinational banks as well as smaller regional banks, offering investors a wide range of options to choose from.

When investing in bank stocks, it is important to consider various factors that may impact the performance of the stock, such as interest rates, economic trends, and regulatory changes. In particular, interest rates can have a significant impact on bank stocks, as banks earn a significant portion of their revenue through the interest they charge on loans. Therefore, changes in interest rates can directly affect a bank’s profitability and ultimately impact the performance of its stock.

Overall, investing in bank stocks can provide a way for investors to potentially benefit from the growth of the financial industry and generate strong returns over the long term. However, as with any investment, it is important to do your research, carefully evaluate the risks and opportunities, and diversify your portfolio to manage risk. By doing so, investors can make informed decisions and potentially achieve their investment goals. If this has you keen on investing in the financial sector, here are three bank stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Bank Stocks To Watch Today

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Stock)

First up, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a multinational investment bank and financial services company that offers a range of services including consumer banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and asset management.

In January, JPM reported a beat for its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company notched in Q4 2022 earnings of $3.57 per share, along with revenue of $47.4 billion. This is versus consensus estimates which were earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue estimates of $34.2 billion. As a result, JPM also reported that revenue increased by 54.6% versus the same period, the previous year.

In 2023 so far, shares of JPM stock are up 5.45%. While, during Tuesday’s morning trading action, JPM stock opened green by 0.11% at $142.31 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Next, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a global investment banking and securities firm that provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations, and governments worldwide.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group also released its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, GS reported earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $20.9 billion. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings per share of $5.25 and revenue estimates of $11.4 billion. What’s more, Goldman Sachs also posted a 51.1% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, GS stock has advanced by 3.62% so far. Moreover, on Tuesday GS stock is trading lower on the day by 1.82% at $358.89 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Citigroup (C Stock)

Lastly, Citigroup Inc. (C) is a multinational financial services company that provides a wide range of financial services, including consumer banking, corporate banking, and investment banking.

Last month, Citigroup announced its Q4 2022 financial results. In detail, Citigroup showed earnings of $1.10 per share, and revenue of $30.4 billion. Meanwhile, analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $17.9 billion. With that, revenue grew by 60.0% versus the same period, the prior year.

Since the start of 2023, shares of C stock have increased by 10.31%. Additionally, on Tuesday morning C stock opened flat on the day so far and is trading at $50.51 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.