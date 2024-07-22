3 Bank Stocks to Buy on the Dip: July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Q2 2024 earnings season for bank stocks has been mostly positive. As usual, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) led the way, delivering impressive earnings and a best-in-class return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 28%. That said, paying 1.8 times book value doesn’t provide a margin of safety. Instead, consider other quality bank stocks trading for a lower price-to-book value multiple.

Overall, bank stocks are still some of the most undervalued stocks. According to Goldman Sachs, the sector trades at a forward price-to-earnings of 15 compared to 21 times for the S&P 500. Moreover, due to a decline in inflation and the consequent rate cut expectations, the whole sector could see a lift as net interest income improves due to lower deposit costs.

These three banks delivered solid earnings results in the recent quarter. Yet, they have pulled back over 5% from their 52-week highs. What’s more, they all trade at under 14 times forward EPS and are quality buys.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Although Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) slipped over 5% due to its net interest income guidance, the overall report was impressive. Total revenue increased from $20.5 to $20.6 billion, leading to a jump in diluted EPS from $1.25 to $1.33. To top the excellent performance, the bank achieved a ROTCE of 13.7%.

CEO Charlie Scharf continues the transformation efforts at the bank. It has focused on expanding its investment advisory, trading activities and investment banking business, driving growth in fee-based revenue. Moreover, the bank is delivering operating efficiencies and has reduced headcount for 16 consecutive quarters.

Amid this transformation, Wells Fargo is still one of the top bank stocks for shareholder returns. In Q2 2024, it repurchased 100.5 million shares for $6.1 billion. This repurchase activity brings the total buyback to $12 billion of common stock in the first half. What’s more, it revealed its plans to increase the dividend by 14%.

With the transformation taking shape, Wells Fargo is one of the best stocks to buy. Moreover, the bank is still under several consent orders and a $1.95 trillion asset cap that prevents it from growing its balance sheet. Gradually, the bank has worked with regulators to terminate these orders. Once the Federal Reserve lifts the asset cap, the bank will return to growth.

First Horizon (FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is one of the most attractive bank stocks to buy due to its attractive Southeast footprint. Most of its operations and activities are in fast-growing Southeast states like Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. With an attractive footprint, a competitive product set, and a strong credit culture, this regional bank will continue to thrive.

One of the main concerns for regional banks has been deposit flight. In Q2 2024, First Horizon proved it was coping well against this challenge, enjoying a 95% retention rate for clients compared to the previous year. What’s more, management noted that non-interest-bearing balances had stabilized for the first time in several quarters.

The loan portfolio continued to be a tailwind for net interest income. As a result, NII expanded to $633 million from $628 million in Q1. Additionally, the bank increased lending activity in the quarter. Loans increased by $1 billion or 2% from the prior quarter, driven by the spring home buying season.

This regional bank continued to reward shareholders by returning $212 million of capital via a buyback. Additionally, the stock is a bargain based on the GAAP book value per common share of $15.32 as of June 30. At 1.07 times book, FHN stock is a buying opportunity after this earnings selloff.

KeyCorp (KEY)

After impressive Q2 2024 results, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is a buy. While other regional banks are struggling with deposit growth, the regional bucked the trend. Average deposits increased by $1.3 billion from the prior year quarter to $144.2 billion. What’s more, client deposits were up 5% year-over-year.

A key highlight was the progress of fee-based revenue lines. In the quarter, its wealth management business added over 5,600 households, driving over $600 million in assets to the platform. As a result, assets under management reached $57.6 billion. So far, KeyCorp has added 31,000 households to its wealth management platform and sees a massive opportunity in its over 1 million customer base.

Commercial payments were another growth area. Commercial deposits grew 9% YOY, and management said that cash management fees are growing at 10%. Lastly, although investment banking fees declined sequentially, management maintained a positive outlook on the business. Particularly, they noted pipelines were higher than last quarter, year-end and year-ago levels.

Considering that investment banking and loan pipelines are higher, the forward prospects for KEY stock are bright. At 13 times forward EPS, it’s among the top bargain bank stocks. Additionally, the bank is in a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.5%.

