3 Balanced Mutual Funds Worth Betting on Amid Volatility

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked balanced mutual funds, viz. AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund AQMIX, Fidelity Balanced Fund FBALX and Hartford Balanced HLS IA HADAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund allocates most of its net assets in commodities, currencies, fixed-income and equities. AQMIX invests in instruments like futures, futures-related instruments, forwards, swaps and index futures.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%. As of the end of December 2023, AQMIX had 93% of its net assets invested in short-term investment.

Fidelity Balanced Fund invests most of its net assets in stocks and other equity securities. FBALX also invests a small portion of its assets in high-yield debt securities or junk bonds and other lower-quality debt securities.

Fidelity Balanced Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. FBALX has an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Hartford Balanced HLS IA invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic and foreign companies with market capitalizations similar to those companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. HADAX advisors also invest in debt securities and cash instruments.

Hartford Balanced HLS IA has three-year annualized returns of 6.3%. Matthew C Hand has been one of the fund managers of HADAX since April 2020.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.