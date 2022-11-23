3 Balanced Mutual Funds to Sail Through Volatility

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked balanced mutual funds, viz. AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class A AMFAX, AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class I AQMIX and Cantor FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund FBPBX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in money market and other short-term, high-quality securities in the financial services industry. AMFAX advisors retains a small portion of its net assets for initial and variation margin payments relating to the fund's derivative transactions.

AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. As of the end of June 2022, AMFAX had 95.89% of its net assets invested in short-term investment.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class I allocates most of its net assets in commodities, currencies, fixed-income and equities. AQMIX invests in instruments like futures, futures-related instruments, forwards, swaps and index futures.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. AQMIX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.68%.

Cantor FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of both equity, ets’s and fixed income securities. FBPBX advisors invests in fixed income securities like corporate debt obligations, U.S. government obligations and shares of ETFs that invest in corporate debt obligations and U.S. government obligations.

Cantor FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. John T Bruce has been one of the fund managers of FBPBX since July 1989.

