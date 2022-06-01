3 Balanced Mutual Funds to Beat Volatile Market Conditions

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties to fixed income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz. Calamos Growth & Income Fund Class A CVTRX, Fidelity Puritan Fund FPURX, and Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund Class I GDGIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Calamos Growth & Income Fund Class A seeks high long-term returns along with current income by investing most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible equity and fixed-income securities of U.S companies with a long maturity period regardless of market capitalization. CVTRX advisors allocate the funds in various proportions to balance the risk and reward ratio.

Calamos Growth & Income Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. As of the end of January 2022, CVTRX had 174 issues, with 6.25% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Fidelity Puritan Fund allocates most of its net assets in stocks and equity securities and the rest in bonds and other debt instruments including high-yield debt securities or junk bonds. FPURX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in fixed-income senior securities

Fidelity Puritan Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%. FPURX has an expense ratio of 0.52% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund Class I invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying common stocks of U.S. and foreign companies. GDGIX advisors choose to invest in high dividend-paying companies from different countries with favorable market conditions to diversify their investments.

Sit Global Dividend Growth Fund Class I fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. Roger J. Sit has been the fund manager of GDGIX since September 2008.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all balanced mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

