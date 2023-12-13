3 Balance Mutual Funds for Steller Returns

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three balanced mutual funds, viz. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund BAFAX, Davis Appreciation & Income Fund RPFCX and Schwab MarketTrack All Equity SWEGX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund invests most of its net assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic and foreign securities, which, according to its advisors, have robust and improving long-term business prospects but whose share prices are not discounted due to such favorable fundamental attributes. BAFAX advisors generally choose to invest in medium and large market capitalization companies.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. BAFAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Davis Appreciation & Income Fund seeks total return through a combination of growth and income. RPFCX invests in net assets in convertible securities, mainly bonds and preferred stocks.

Davis Appreciation & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of the end of July 2023, RPFCX had 26 issues and 8.3% of its assets were invested in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Schwab MarketTrack All Equity maintains a defined asset allocation in stock investments, with certain percentages for different segments of the stock market. SWEGX invests the majority of its net assets in stock investments.

Schwab MarketTrack All Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. Zifan Tang has been one of the fund managers of SWEGX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all balanced mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SWEGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RPFCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BAFAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.