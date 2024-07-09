3 Autonomous Driving Stocks That Can Steer You to Riches

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the concept of self-driving vehicles was once the exclusive domain of science fiction, increasingly, this paradigm could become a reality. If so, you’re going to want to at least consider acquiring some autonomous driving stocks now. Sure, the space is incredibly risky and so it’s not prudent to go all in. Nevertheless, some cautious exposure could turn out to be lucrative.

For one thing, we must talk about the upside prospect. According to Precedence Research, the global autonomous vehicle market reached a valuation of $158.31 billion last year. Further, experts believe that the sector could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33% from 2024 to 2033. At the culmination point, the sector could be worth over $2.65 trillion.

Further, you have several of the top technology enterprises competing in this ecosystem. Each is pushing the other to new heights. With that said, these autonomous driving stocks could potentially send your portfolio into overdrive.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

One of the biggest tech powerhouses in the world, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) primarily earns its money through its Google ecosystem. However, the company has also branched out into several innovative arenas, one of them being automated mobility. Notably, Alphabet’s Waymo division – essentially a fleet of self-driving taxis – is bringing practical solutions to this rising sector.

Of course, one of the core benefits of targeting GOOGL as one of the autonomous driving stocks is the underlying financial resilience. No, it’s not a pure-play candidate in automated mobility. But that also means it spreads its risk exposure across multiple industries. Further, it’s been delivering the goods. Its average earnings per share in the past four quarters is $1.63, above the expected $1.47.

In the trailing 12 months (TTM), Alphabet posted EPS of $6.52 on sales of $318.15 billion. For fiscal 2024, analysts believe that EPS could expand by 30.5% to $7.57. On the top line, sales could rise 12.8% to hit $346.78 billion. Arguably, it’s one of the no-brainers among autonomous driving stocks.

Mobileye (MBLY)

Technically falling under the auto parts industry, Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Right now, that’s a very compelling business and one that saves lives and limbs. In addition, Mobileye offers autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It’s one of the top players in the hands-off mobility space, making it worth consideration.

Financially, Mobileye generally delivers strong performances. To be fair, it did incur a bigger-than-expected loss per share in the first quarter this year. Overall, though, in the past four quarters, the company posted an average EPS of 15 cents. This was notably above the analysts’ consensus view of 12.5 cents. Further, the average earnings surprise came out to 14.5%.

Another intriguing component of MBLY stock is the valuation. Right now, shares trade at 12.06X trailing-year sales. However, over the past year, this metric shot up to an average 16.14X. Therefore, it’s possible that Mobileye could grow into its prior valuation.

Analysts see rough waters in fiscal 2024, admittedly. Nevertheless, in fiscal 2025, sales could bounce sharply higher (by 38.7%) to $2.62 billion.

Aurora Innovation (AUR)

Probably the riskiest idea on this list of autonomous driving stocks, Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) falls under the information technology (IT) services industry. Per its public profile, Aurora operates as a self-driving technology firm. It focuses on developing its namesake platform, which brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software and data services together. One of its core attributes is adaptability and interoperability.

Financially, Aurora isn’t the most rigorous of ideas, it must be said. In the past four quarters, the company’s average loss per share came out to 13.8 cents. However, this was favorably lower than the expected loss per share of 15.3 cents. The quarterly surprise came out to 10.5%.

During the TTM period, Aurora incurred a net loss of $765 million or 54 cents per share. Currently, it’s a pre-revenue enterprise but this is where things get interesting. For fiscal 2024, analysts on average believe sales could hit $830,000, with the possibility of $3 million. Moreover, fiscal 2025 could see revenue of $17.61 million, with a high-side estimate of $29 million.

If you don’t mind taking big risks, AUR could be one of the autonomous driving stocks to consider.

